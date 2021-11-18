Eco Talk: How you can reduce food waste as holidays approach

We are quickly approaching Thanksgiving, and this is the time of year that most refrigerators tend to be cleaned out to make room for the pre- and post-feast fixings. Several online surveys indicate over half of us cleaned our refrigerator within the past six months, while 10% cleaned it about a year ago and almost 12% were surprised that the refrigerator even needed to be cleaned.

There are many methods to clean a refrigerator found online, with most suggesting hot water and baking soda for cleaning in addition to cleaning up spills as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it usually takes either a bad smell or spill to start the process.

According to SaveTheFood.com, a shocking 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted. When all U.S. households are combined, we as consumers are the largest source, even more than the large generators such as grocery stores and restaurants combined. You may recall last week I discussed efforts New York state is implementing to reduce food entering the waste stream from large generators.

At a time when food costs are increasing, many families have doubled their efforts to minimize food waste. In addition to the cost felt at the grocery store, most uneaten food usually ends up in a landfill. SaveTheFood.com estimates that food waste in our landfills has an environmental impact contributing more to climate change than all the cars in the state of Georgia.

There are small changes we can make that will have lasting impacts on the amount of food wasted in our individual households. First, plan meals before food shopping, and follow the shopping list. Next, plan portion amount — there are tools available online to help determine how much to purchase based on who is being fed. Be sure to save leftovers for meals throughout the week, taking care to properly store or freeze food items to prevent them from spoiling and needing to be trashed.

When the city of Costa Mesa, California, offered some residents curbside recycling and compost pickup, research found that in addition to keeping food waste out of its landfill, residents also increased other environmentally sound practices. Some of the new behaviors included taking shorter showers, planning meals before shopping and unplugging electronics when not in use. When the researchers looked into this further, they concluded when people think about one waste — in this case, food waste — they seem to want to manage other wastes, such as water and energy.

Those traveling over the Queensboro Bridge to New York City might be surprised to learn significant amounts of food scraps are being composted there rather than transported to a landfill. Since 1993, the Department of Sanitation for New York City has worked to convince city residents to compost. In 2013, the city started a curbside collection program by handing out brown bins for food scraps to both homeowners and apartment buildings. In addition to curbside collection, there are other designated locations where residents can drop off food scraps. Also, the city is partnering with nonprofits to help spread the composting message. Unfortunately, this service was suspended during the height of the pandemic, and has just restarted.

It is estimated that 30% of the trash in New York City is compostable. One of the main benefits of composting is keeping this “beneficial trash” out of valuable landfill space and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, one organization processed over 848,000 pounds of food scraps. The composting process takes between five to six months to complete, and once the compost process is finished it is used in city parks and community gardens.

Here in central New York, each of us can make our own contributions to reducing food waste and greenhouse gas emissions resulting when food waste is unnecessarily landfilled. Consider implementing some of the tips offered above and perhaps begin composting as an alternative to the trash can. Anyone interested in composting their food waste will find useful information from Cornell University at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/smallscale.htm. Others may find vermiculture of interest. Vermiculture is using worms to eat and digest our food scraps — more information is available at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/vermicompost.htm. Gardeners who use vermiculture find both the liquid (compost tea) and worm compost beneficial.

As we prepare for the upcoming holiday season, whether cleaning the refrigerator or fully utilizing any leftovers before they spoil, we can be mindful of the impact food waste has on both the environment and our pocketbook, and take steps to reduce it.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0