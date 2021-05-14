Eco Talk: Identifying and controlling the destructive gypsy moth

Many areas of central and western New York are preparing for another outbreak of gypsy moths later this summer. Gypsy moths made news headlines last year due to their significant defoliation of trees. Last year was the worst outbreak observed in western New York since 1985, which lasted into 1989.
Gypsy moth populations remain low for a number of years and then, for some reason, the population skyrockets. Most outbreaks last two to four years. When populations are high there are an estimated 1 million caterpillars per acre in some forests. While a single year of defoliation will not kill hardwood trees, there is decreased fall foliage and over time, the trees become stressed.
Gypsy moths are not native to the United States. They were brought here from France in the late 1860s with the intent of developing a silk industry in the United States. The experiment was not successful; some escaped, becoming established in Medford, Massachusetts, and have since spread.
By 1981 the gypsy moth was found throughout New York state, and they are now considered to be naturalized in New York’s forests. It is not the adult moth that causes the problem. It is the larvae (caterpillars) that hatch from overwintering egg cases in April and May that start eating the emerging young leaves of many tree species. The early damage from the tiny caterpillars often goes unnoticed. Once the caterpillars are close to an inch in length, their appetites go into overdrive and their feeding becomes visible with thinning tree canopies. The caterpillars can grow to 2 inches.
The list of tree species that the gypsy moth eats is a long one. They prefer oak, but will feed on over 300 different species, including alder, apple, aspen, basswood, birch, hawthorn, maple, mountain ash and willow. These trees are deciduous and will regrow their leaves next year. As a second choice, gypsy moths will feed on evergreens such as pines, spruce and hemlocks. Evergreens cannot tolerate the defoliation, as they do not regenerate their leaves and may die from heavy feeding.
Gypsy moth larvae have distinctive markings. They develop five pairs of raised blue dots on their back, followed by six pairs of raised red dots. The adult moths are fairly plain, with the female being mostly white with brown markings, and the male moth is browner. The egg masses, containing between 100 and 700 eggs, can be found in the fall and through the winter.
Finding the egg masses allows for the easiest control. When identified, the egg mass can be scraped off where it was laid and dropped into a container with detergent and water. Controlling egg masses is practical when populations are low. In addition to tree trunks and branches, the female moth will also lay eggs on firewood, fence posts and rock outcroppings, and they have been found on lawn furniture and the sides of buildings. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website has a link to egg mass sampling protocol to help determine if there is potential for a large outbreak or if an insecticide spray is warranted on smaller larvae.
Spraying for gypsy moths can be expensive, plus timing is everything. The larvae are also controlled naturally by birds, rodents, parasites and disease. Our cool spring temperatures have delayed their hatching, with some just emerging.
It takes about seven weeks for the newly hatched larvae to mature. As they reach maturity they can eat approximately 1 square foot of leaf surface in a single day. Once mature, they go into a cocoon and emerge from July into August as adults. The female does not fly, but the male does. As they mate, the female lays the eggs that then overwinter, and the cycle starts over again.
Don’t become confused if you see a lookalike. The eastern tent caterpillar looks similar to the gypsy moth caterpillar. It is the red dots on the gypsy moth caterpillar that set them apart from the tent caterpillar. Both are destructive pests; however, the tent caterpillar tends to be a localized outbreak, while the gypsy moth is widespread.
Landscape trees experiencing damage from gypsy moths can be given some TLC. Keeping them well0watered to reduce stress is important. Also, correctly mulching as large an area as possible is also critical. When mulching any tree, be sure to keep the mulch away from the trunk and avoid creating what is often described as a “mulch volcano.”
More on gypsy moth management and control can be found on the Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Laboratory website at idl.entomology.cornell.edu/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Moth.pdf.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.