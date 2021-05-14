Eco Talk: Identifying and controlling the destructive gypsy moth

Many areas of central and western New York are preparing for another outbreak of gypsy moths later this summer. Gypsy moths made news headlines last year due to their significant defoliation of trees. Last year was the worst outbreak observed in western New York since 1985, which lasted into 1989.

Gypsy moth populations remain low for a number of years and then, for some reason, the population skyrockets. Most outbreaks last two to four years. When populations are high there are an estimated 1 million caterpillars per acre in some forests. While a single year of defoliation will not kill hardwood trees, there is decreased fall foliage and over time, the trees become stressed.

Gypsy moths are not native to the United States. They were brought here from France in the late 1860s with the intent of developing a silk industry in the United States. The experiment was not successful; some escaped, becoming established in Medford, Massachusetts, and have since spread.