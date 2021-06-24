Eco Talk: Illuminating facts about fireflies

The other night, after a rainstorm, I walked outside and was greeted by fireflies. For whatever reason, I was surprised to see them and how many there were! I grew up calling them lightning bugs, and there are various reasons how the same insect is called by two different names. For the most part, it is regional.
Not only are these insects called different names, but they are neither a fly nor a bug! They are actually a beetle. There are about 170 species of fireflies in the U.S., and each species has its own unique blinking pattern that it uses to attract a mate.
During late spring into early summer, the male firefly flies through the air, demonstrating its species-specific light pattern for the female, who is most likely sitting on the ground or on low vegetation, waiting to respond. The adults are active for about two months.
In order to glow, fireflies create a complex chemical reaction. This chemical reaction is reported to be one of the most efficient in the world. Almost 100% of the energy from the chemical reaction becomes light. The light that fireflies produce can be green, yellow or orange.
The ability of a living creature to produce light is called bioluminescence. In addition to providing us a light show, the flashing light pattern is used to attract a mate, but also warn predators. Fireflies are not a delicacy because they taste bad, and the flashing light is a warning.
Toward the end of summer, the adult female will lay about 100 eggs in the soil. After about a month, the eggs hatch into larvae and feed on snails, slugs and worms also inhabiting the soil. Because of their appetite, fireflies are considered beneficial insects. During the winter, the larvae remain underground until they become adults and emerge in the spring to start the cycle over again.
As adults, and depending on the species, some will eat pollen, nectar from flowers, mites or nothing. There are a few species that will eat other firefly species and will mimic the flashing pattern to lure them in.
Weather can play an important role in the number of fireflies seen. Many can live in grass and lawns, as well as near stream edges and other healthy aquatic ecosystems. They prefer warm, humid nights with calm wind, and will wait weeks until the conditions are right to start or resume their flights.
Light pollution, loss of habitat and use of insecticides are all suggested as contributing to the decline of firefly populations. The use of artificial light disrupts the ability of fireflies to find mates. Habitat loss worldwide is causing many of the species to become threatened with extinction. Once their habitat is lost, they are not able to move to another area. Most fireflies thrive on rotting wood and leaf litter, as well as on the edges of streams and ponds. The use of insecticides will kill all insects, including beneficial ones.
According to Firefly Research and Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to these magical insects, gardeners can help create firefly habitats and, in so doing, can help replace some habitat that may be lost. The big dipper firefly, a common firefly, adapts well to an organic habitat. Tips to make your garden inviting to fireflies can be found on their website at firefly.org.
The Firefly Research and Conservancy also suggests some simple actions to help attract fireflies to your yard:
- Turning outside lights off at night, even eliminating lighted garden pathways
- Allow fallen logs and leaf litter to accumulate in parts of the yard or landscaping
- Create some water features for the fireflies to assemble around
- Reduce or eliminate synthetic lawn chemicals and pesticides
- Do not over mow the lawn and plant native plant materials
While these steps are not yet proven to work, knowing what is causing populations of fireflies to decline and taking steps to reduce the stressors can only be positive for fireflies and other species.
Still want to catch fireflies? Go ahead, but keep them safe by placing a wet paper towel in the bottom of a glass jar. Be sure to poke holes in the lid so the fireflies can breathe. They will be safe for a day or so, and then let them go.
If you enjoy seeing these summer visitors in your yard, take a few minutes to enjoy the light show, see if you can identify any blinking patterns and if there are habitat improvements you might make.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.