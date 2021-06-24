Eco Talk: Illuminating facts about fireflies

Toward the end of summer, the adult female will lay about 100 eggs in the soil. After about a month, the eggs hatch into larvae and feed on snails, slugs and worms also inhabiting the soil. Because of their appetite, fireflies are considered beneficial insects. During the winter, the larvae remain underground until they become adults and emerge in the spring to start the cycle over again.

As adults, and depending on the species, some will eat pollen, nectar from flowers, mites or nothing. There are a few species that will eat other firefly species and will mimic the flashing pattern to lure them in.

Weather can play an important role in the number of fireflies seen. Many can live in grass and lawns, as well as near stream edges and other healthy aquatic ecosystems. They prefer warm, humid nights with calm wind, and will wait weeks until the conditions are right to start or resume their flights.