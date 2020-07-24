Eco Talk: Know how to spot giant hogweed in Cayuga County

Many wildflowers are actively blooming in fields and along roadsides this time of year, and have the potential to make beautiful wildflower arrangements. While pretty to look at, there are some flowering plants that can potentially cause harm. Flowering plants do not come with warning signs, and may cause harm.
Giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum) immediately comes to mind. Giant hogweed, true to its name, can grow to 14 feet or more, has leaves that can grow to 5 feet wide and white flower heads that can grow to over 2 feet in diameter. It prefers sunlight and moist soils, and can be found along water courses and roadsides, as well as in fields, forests and yards. Giant hogweed continues to be newsworthy as more locations are identified and people are exposing themselves to it.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation maintains a map, found at dec.ny.gov/animals/41952.html, of known locations. Active locations in Cayuga County are found between Cayuga and Owasco lakes near Ledyard and along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
Giant hogweed and its relatives, wild parsnip (Pastinaca sativa) and cow parsnip (Heracleum maximum), will cause severe skin reactions when any part of the plant is broken. These plants contain a chemical called furanocoumarins, a phototoxin, which reacts with ultraviolet light. When sap gets on your skin and is exposed to sunlight, the result is a blistering and itchy rash that takes a long time to heal and can cause long-term scarring.
Both giant hogweed and wild parsnip are invasive plants. Giant hogweed is native to the Caucasus Mountain region and central Asia between the Black and Caspian seas. It was introduced in the early 1900s as an ornamental plant and has since spread through the United States and Canada. It will grow anywhere, but prefers roadsides, vacant lots, backyards, stream sides, wooded areas and even parks. Wild parsnip, also from Europe and Asia, is now naturalized in North America. It can be found in open fields, along roadsides and in any area that has been disturbed.
Cow parsnip is native to North America and grows in woodlands, forest openings, grasslands, and roadsides, and along stream and river edges. It too contains the phototoxin in its sap that reacts when exposed to sunlight, causing a skin irritation ranging from a mild rash to blistering. Because of its size, growing to 6 feet tall, cow parsnip is often mistaken for giant hogweed.
Information about all three plants can be found on the state DEC’s website.
If you believe you have found a new patch of giant hogweed, report it the DEC by taking a photo of the entire plant, then individual pictures of the stems, leaves, flowers and seeds. Be sure to avoid touching any part of the plant. The collection of pictures can then be emailed to the DEC at ghogweed@dec.ny.gov or texted to (518) 320-0309, or call the giant hogweed hotline with the information at 1-845-256-3111. You will also want to be able to give directions to the location and estimated number of plants at that location.
Giant hogweed has the potential to spread rapidly because each plant is capable of producing 20,000 seeds in one year, according to Virginia Tech biologist Dr. Jordan Metzgar. Once the seeds mature, they can spread by falling into water courses and flowing downstream, blowing in the wind or being carried through human activity, such mowing.
One also needs to be aware of poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). It looks similar to giant hogweed, as it can grow to 12 feet tall and has small white flowers growing in clusters that can reach 4 to 8 inches, yet the leaves are very different. It too grows along roadsides, in pastures and in ditches, and should not be ingested.
Not all plants with small white flowers are poisonous. Queen Anne’s lace (Daucus carota), also called wild carrot, is native to Europe and Asia but is now found in North America. It has been used to provide a micro climate for lettuce production, and in some blueberry production areas is used as a companion crop to attract pollinators. Queen Anne’s lace, however, is considered a serious pasture weed and is listed as a noxious weed in some Midwest states.
Please take time to enjoy the outdoors for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. Be aware of your surroundings and vigilant for giant hogweed and its relatives that can cause you and your family harm should you come in contact with them.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
