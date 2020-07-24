Eco Talk: Know how to spot giant hogweed in Cayuga County

Both giant hogweed and wild parsnip are invasive plants. Giant hogweed is native to the Caucasus Mountain region and central Asia between the Black and Caspian seas. It was introduced in the early 1900s as an ornamental plant and has since spread through the United States and Canada. It will grow anywhere, but prefers roadsides, vacant lots, backyards, stream sides, wooded areas and even parks. Wild parsnip, also from Europe and Asia, is now naturalized in North America. It can be found in open fields, along roadsides and in any area that has been disturbed.

Cow parsnip is native to North America and grows in woodlands, forest openings, grasslands, and roadsides, and along stream and river edges. It too contains the phototoxin in its sap that reacts when exposed to sunlight, causing a skin irritation ranging from a mild rash to blistering. Because of its size, growing to 6 feet tall, cow parsnip is often mistaken for giant hogweed.

Information about all three plants can be found on the state DEC’s website.