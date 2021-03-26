Eco Talk: Know what you're planting, as this tree proves

Invasive plants can be found almost any place you look. They can be found along roadsides, in urban areas and in forests. They have a negative impact on the ecosystems they invade, often outcompeting native plants.

As native plants disappear, the animals that depend on them for food and shelter are affected. While we have concern for larger animals, there are also smaller animals called arthropods that can be devastated.

Arthropods, by some estimates, make up 75%-80% of all animals on Earth, and are critical to maintaining ecosystems. Some arthropods serve as pollinators while others may serve in the decomposition process, returning valuable nutrients to the soil. Many arthropods are lower on the food chain, making them tasty meals for larger animals. We can find arthropods in our gardens and landscaping. Spiders, ants and centipedes are a few that come to mind.

A recent article in Entomology Today indicates why choosing native plant species can save some insect species. Clemson University's Dr. Jess Hartshorn and some colleagues determined that one of my previously favorite spring flowering trees is actually causing damage to the environment.