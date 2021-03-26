Eco Talk: Know what you're planting, as this tree proves

Invasive plants can be found almost any place you look. They can be found along roadsides, in urban areas and in forests. They have a negative impact on the ecosystems they invade, often outcompeting native plants.
As native plants disappear, the animals that depend on them for food and shelter are affected. While we have concern for larger animals, there are also smaller animals called arthropods that can be devastated.
Arthropods, by some estimates, make up 75%-80% of all animals on Earth, and are critical to maintaining ecosystems. Some arthropods serve as pollinators while others may serve in the decomposition process, returning valuable nutrients to the soil. Many arthropods are lower on the food chain, making them tasty meals for larger animals. We can find arthropods in our gardens and landscaping. Spiders, ants and centipedes are a few that come to mind.
A recent article in Entomology Today indicates why choosing native plant species can save some insect species. Clemson University's Dr. Jess Hartshorn and some colleagues determined that one of my previously favorite spring flowering trees is actually causing damage to the environment.
Unfortunately, the Bradford pear, also referred to as a Callery pear, was planted just about everywhere in the 1990s because of its dense cone shape and white flowers. We have since learned that these trees, in spite of their visual appeal, did not come without problems. Imported from China in the 1960s by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an ornamental tree, the first problem noted was their unpleasant scent when flowering. Also, the branches and even trunks are very weak and can break under snow, ice and even a strong wind. To counteract this weakness, other varieties of Bradford pears were quickly introduced.
At the time of their introduction as an ornamental tree, it was assumed the Bradford pear trees were sterile and would not produce any fruit. Part of that was correct, they do not produce fruit; however, as the newer and stronger varieties were introduced, it was later learned that they would cross-pollinate with the older varieties. The newer varieties of Bradford pears would produce fruit that birds would eat, carry into the forest and deposit the seeds, which would grow into dense thickets.
Once established, the thickets take over native forest trees like dogwoods, maples, oaks and redbud. Many of these native tree species produce fruit that are nutritious and palatable to birds and other animals, while the Callery pear fruit has little nutritional value. The establishment of the Callery pear has created an environmental threat in eastern forests.
Many landscapers realize the damage the Bradford pears are causing and will not plant them. Yet they are still available for purchase at big box stores and online. Recognizing the serious environmental problems Bradford pears were causing, the state of Ohio in 2018 passed legislation stopping the sale or distribution of any Callery pears by 2023.
Ornamental plants provide many benefits to urban, suburban and backyard landscapes. They help improve air quality, reduce energy costs, increase biodiversity, reduce runoff during heavy rain events, improve soil structure and stability, and provide food and shelter to native animal species.
As we begin to think about planting this spring, choose a native species that matches the location you want to plant. What purpose do you want the tree to provide? Will it be for pollinators, perhaps decrease noise pollution, or provide energy savings by providing shade? Cornell Cooperative Extension offices have resources to help homeowners and local municipalities select appropriate native tree species, as well as decrease the unfortunate mistake of planting an invasive species.
An additional benefit of planting native tree species is they rarely need any disease or pest control, unless an invasive pest such as spotted lanternfly should appear. If you need help with a pest problem, the Master Gardener volunteers are gearing up for the spring season.
If we take time to learn about the tree species under consideration for planting, we may be able to avoid adding an invasive species to the landscape and start to stem the loss of valuable native species. We also need to learn if any of the trees or shrubs in our current landscape are considered invasive. If they are, begin to take the necessary steps to remove them and then replant with native plants for the benefit of the environment and all the animals that depend on them for survival.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.