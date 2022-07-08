Eco Talk: Know your ticks, and their habitats

In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a national tick surveillance program that provides maps by county. So far, the data indicates that the blacklegged tick, often called the deer tick, is the most common disease-carrying tick, and Lyme disease is the most widely reported.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread from the bite of a tick infected with the bacteria. Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases have been increasing in New York, with a rise in tick numbers, a warming climate and humans coming in contact with them.

Fortunately, not all ticks are a health threat to humans. There are an estimated 1,000 named species of ticks worldwide, with about 100 in the United States, of which about 20 are a major public health concern or of veterinary importance. The three most common ticks in New York are the American dog tick, the lone-star tick and the blacklegged tick.

Ticks are parasites that live on the outside of the host. They do not jump, fly or drop from trees, but instead hold on to vegetation with their back legs and wait with their front legs stretched out for a host to come by. Most ticks are found either on the ground or on plants up to 18 inches off the ground. Once on a host, they crawl upward, seeking an ideal place to attach and start feeding.

Once attached, ticks produce a cementing agent in their saliva and can feed up to a week. During this time they produce proteins to keep the area from being inflamed or painful. The tick only inserts its mouthpart, which acts like a straw, to draw blood from the host. Should the mouthpart break off during removal, it is considered to be no more dangerous than a splinter.

Proper removal is important. If the head is left embedded or if the attached tick is squeezed during removal, disease can be transferred to the host. Once a tick is removed, it should be saved by either freezing or placing it in alcohol for future identification if a tick-borne illness is suspected.

Many people incorrectly believe that ticks are only a pest in the summer. Ticks are active year-round; however, they are less active when temperatures drop below freezing.

The control of ticks is the responsibility of the homeowner, unlike the control of mosquitoes, which is usually considered a municipal responsibility. Research has shown that tick exposure usually happens in your backyard more often than at a park or natural area. Hunters and those working outdoors need to be aware of their potential exposure to ticks.

Blacklegged ticks have a two-year life cycle. Their young, called nymphs, are active in the spring, with adult ticks active in the fall. Blacklegged ticks prefer the cool, humid woods, but will survive and seek a host in shadier tall grass and even lawns. While your lawn is relatively low-risk, ticks can be found there, so keep tick protection in mind.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology examined whether raking leaves from the yard into the forest edge would increase the number of nymph ticks. The results showed an increased risk of encountering blacklegged tick nymphs where there was an increased accumulation of fallen leaves. The article recommends reducing the risk of exposure by using curbside pickup, actively composting leaves, or having lawn and landscape contractors remove collected leaves rather than concentrating them along the lawn-forest edge.

In 2017, the New York State Senate task force on Lyme and tick-borne diseases funded New York state Integrated Pest Management Program to create a tick outreach and education program titled, “Don’t Get Ticked New York." More information about ticks, their habitats and life cycles, and how to prevent and manage them can be found at blogs.cornell.edu/nysipm/tag/dont-get-ticked-new-york. Also, county public health department websites have information posted under ticks.

Being tick aware and checking for them when returning from the outdoors is the best way to prevent Lyme disease. As with many diseases, treatment is more effective when diagnosed early. Yet, early symptoms can be confused with other diseases, which is why learning how to protect yourself, family and pets from ticks is critical.

Having a better understanding of ticks and their habitat will allow us to continue to enjoy the outdoors, whether exploring a local park, playing in our backyards or just enjoying nature. Take a few minutes to become aware of potential exposures to ticks and the next steps if exposed.