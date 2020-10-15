Eco Talk: Let's keep textiles out of landfills

Cayuga County’s household chemical collection event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, has just about reached capacity. If you were unable to secure a time slot please hold your items for a 2021 event. The modified Cayuga Recycles events for 2020 have been well attended and are stretching the budget.
While changing over closets, in preparation for cooler fall temperatures, you may have discovered some clothing and other items you no longer want or need. I hope you will take a few minutes to consider the "reduce, reuse, recycle" process for any out-of-date, worn, torn or stained clothing, shoes and other household textiles rather than taking the easy way and tossing them in the trash.
According to the non-profit Council for Textile Recycling, the average US citizen disposes of approximately 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles, which includes footwear, accessories, towels, bedding and draperies, each year when almost all of it can be recycled. These items should be clean and dry, but do not need to be in wearable condition.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the textile recycling industry recycles about 3.8 billion pounds of textile waste each year; however, this only accounts for 15% of all textile waste. The other 85% will find its way to landfills. These discarded textiles will use about 5% of all landfill space which is both expensive and shrinking.
About 20 years ago the apparel industry started producing newer and more styles of clothing with greater frequency than in the past. This trend is referred to as fast fashion as newer styles are sold at cheaper prices. But there is a cost to fast fashion. The rate of recycling textiles has remained at 15% for over a decade and shows no sign of increasing. The environmental implications when purchasing less expensive and trendy clothing are discussed at length through a web search for fast fashion.
Since the mid-1940s charities and the textile recycling industry have repurposed and recycled billions of pounds of clothing, household textiles, shoes and accessories. Belts, purses, stuffed animals and sneakers can also be recycled. Did you realize that one pair of shoes weighs about one pound? Three T-shirts, clothing and even a backpack also weigh about one pound.
Locally we have been recycling plastic, aluminum, metals and cardboard for years; it almost seems second nature to many. Now we need to consider the value in recycling unwanted clothing and household textiles.
There are various opportunities to recycles textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept textiles. In some cases, what is placed in the bins is sorted and resold or sent to developing countries. Items that cannot be reused in their original form because they are ripped or stained can be repurposed into industrial rags, insulation, stuffing for upholstery, carpet padding and sometimes into paper products. According to CRT, 45% of the collected textiles are exported to other countries as secondhand clothing; 30% is recycled and turned into wiping rags used in industrial settings and as absorbents; 20% is recycled into fibers used to make insulation, carpet padding and materials used by the automotive industry; and the remaining 5% is waste.
Textiles that find their way into landfills, even those made with natural fibers, do not degrade under landfill conditions because there is no oxygen and sunlight to aid in the decomposition process. If you're not sure if you should recycle something, stop into any of the local resale stores and ask if they can accept an item. Several times now I have questioned if an item I had was wanted and asked when I dropped off a donation and sure enough they accepted it!
Through recycling your unwanted textiles you will be helping local nonprofits generate needed income for their mission and programs as well as help save ever shrinking landfill space and reduce the impact on the environment.
A quick reminder that compact fluorescent light bulbs, commonly referred to as CFLs, can be recycled at Lowes and Home Depot. They have bins right inside their entrance doors and plastic bags to place the bulbs in for safe disposal.
Are you still wondering what to do with latex paint? This is paint that can be cleaned up with water. Let it harden, so it does not run out of the can, and then throw it out with the trash.
Together we can continue to make positive steps to keep ourselves and the environment protected.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County.
