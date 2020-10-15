Eco Talk: Let's keep textiles out of landfills

About 20 years ago the apparel industry started producing newer and more styles of clothing with greater frequency than in the past. This trend is referred to as fast fashion as newer styles are sold at cheaper prices. But there is a cost to fast fashion. The rate of recycling textiles has remained at 15% for over a decade and shows no sign of increasing. The environmental implications when purchasing less expensive and trendy clothing are discussed at length through a web search for fast fashion.

Since the mid-1940s charities and the textile recycling industry have repurposed and recycled billions of pounds of clothing, household textiles, shoes and accessories. Belts, purses, stuffed animals and sneakers can also be recycled. Did you realize that one pair of shoes weighs about one pound? Three T-shirts, clothing and even a backpack also weigh about one pound.

Locally we have been recycling plastic, aluminum, metals and cardboard for years; it almost seems second nature to many. Now we need to consider the value in recycling unwanted clothing and household textiles.