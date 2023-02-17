I do not care for the taste of licorice, but now have a greater appreciation for the plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra) as it is being researched for use as a possible pesticide. Before we get to that, a little background on the licorice plant.

Licorice is a shrub native to Asia and the Mediterranean region, and has long been recognized for its healing potential. The medicinal use of the licorice root is well-documented back to the Egyptians. Some of the benefits attributed to licorice root include acting as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial.

According to Rutgers University, black licorice is more than just candy. It contains a chemical compound called glycyrrhizic acid that is extracted from the root of the licorice plant. It is used as a sweetener in foods, in cosmetics and even in some medicines.

Since these industries use the root, the stems and leaves of the licorice plant are discarded. Understanding some of the benefits of the root extract, researchers in Germany decided to explore its potential as a pesticide. In their research they compared its effectiveness to an industry standard, copper.

Just a quick reminder that pesticides are chemical compounds that reduce or kill something that is living. Pesticides can be a herbicide that kills a plant, a rodenticide that kills rodents, or an antimicrobial that kills microbes such as bacteria, funguses and viruses.

Copper is actually an element that has been and continues to be used to control certain fungal and bacterial diseases on many agricultural crops. Thus, it is considered a pesticide when used to control diseases on plants. According to the National Center for Food and Agricultural Policy, copper is an organic pesticide; however, its overuse can have some negative environmental impacts.

Recognizing the potential for environmental impact from the use of copper as a pesticide, there is interest to find other biocontrol methods and reduce the use of copper. Biocontrols are often used as a preventative measure; in other words, using a natural mechanism to achieve the control, rather than using a chemical control.

In the German research, an extract from the licorice leaf was found to have both bactericide and fungicide properties. This was a positive response for the researchers, who feel it begins to pave the way for the development of biological alternatives for plant protection of agricultural crops.

As is typical with most research, one of the conclusions is that more research is needed to fully determine the potential that licorice leaf extract may hold for the production of economically important agricultural crops. The researchers concluded that “licorice leaf extracts hold strong promise for designing a new botanical-based plant protection product. This could be used in organic and integrated farming, contributing to copper reduction and resistance management.”

This is exciting news for all who care about the environment and rely on the environment and agriculture to grow the food that sustains us. It also emphasizes for me why we as a society need to continue to support research. While I still do not enjoy eating licorice, I now have a newfound appreciation for the plant.