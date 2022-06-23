Eco Talk: Making your backyard welcoming for fireflies

I was so thrilled after a recent rainstorm to be greeted by one of my favorite summertime insects: fireflies. I just stood still for a few minutes and enjoyed their show! I grew up calling them "lightning bugs." The same insect is called a different name depending on which the region of the country you are in.

Not only are these insects called different names, but they are also neither a fly nor a bug! They are actually a beetle. There are about 170 species of fireflies in the U.S., and each species has its own unique blinking pattern, which is used to attract a mate.

During late spring into early summer, the male firefly flies through the air demonstrating its species-specific light pattern for the female, who is most likely sitting on the ground or on low vegetation waiting to respond. The adults are active for about two months.

In order to glow, fireflies create a complex chemical reaction. This chemical reaction is reported to be one of the most efficient in the world. Almost 100% of the energy from the chemical reaction becomes light. The light that fireflies produce can be green, yellow or orange.

The ability of a living creature to produce light is called bioluminescence. The flashing light pattern is used to attract a mate, but also warns predators. Fireflies are generally not eaten as they taste bad, and the flashing light is a warning.

Toward the end of summer, the adult female will lay about 100 eggs in the soil. After about a month, the eggs hatch into larvae and feed on snails, slugs and worms also inhabiting the soil. Because of their appetite, fireflies are considered beneficial insects. During the winter the larvae remain underground until they become adults and emerge in the spring to start the cycle over again.

As adults and depending on the species, some will eat pollen, nectar from flowers, mites or nothing. There are a few species that will eat other firefly species, and will mimic the flashing pattern to lure them in.

Weather can play an important role in the number of fireflies seen. Many can live in grass and lawns, as well as near stream edges and other healthy aquatic ecosystems. They prefer warm humid nights with calm wind, and will wait weeks until the conditions are right to start or resume their flights.

Light pollution, loss of habitat and use of insecticides are contributing to the decline of firefly populations. The use of artificial light disrupts the ability of fireflies to find mates. Habitat loss worldwide is causing many of the species to become threatened with extinction. Once their habitat is lost, they are not able to move to another area. Most fireflies thrive on rotting wood and leaf litter, as well as on the edges of streams and ponds. The use of insecticides will kill all insects, including beneficial ones.

According to Firefly Research and Conservancy, a not-for-profit dedicated to these magical insects, gardeners can help create firefly habitat and help replace some habitat that may be lost. The big dipper firefly, a common firefly, adapts well to an organic habitat. Tips to make your garden inviting to fireflies can be found on the organization's website at firefly.org.

The Firefly Research and Conservancy also suggests some simple actions to help attract fireflies to your yard, which include:

• Turning outside lights off at night, even lighted garden pathways

• Allowing fallen logs and leaf litter to accumulate in parts of the yard or landscaping

• Creating some water features for the fireflies to assemble around

• Reducing or eliminating synthetic lawn chemicals and pesticides

• Not over-mowing the lawn, and planting native plant materials

While these steps are not yet proven to work, knowing what is causing populations of fireflies to decline and taking steps to reduce the stressors can only be positive for fireflies and other species.

I remember catching fireflies in the backyard as a child, and you still can. Be sure to keep them safe by placing a wet paper towel in the bottom of a glass jar. Also, poke holes in the lid so the fireflies can breathe. They will be safe for a day or so, and then let them go.

Take some time to enjoy nature and the light show these summer visitors provide in your yard, see if you can identify any blinking patterns, and check to see if there are any habitat improvements you might make.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

