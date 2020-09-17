Eco Talk: Managing deer key to forest health

There are some signs that fall is rapidly approaching: cooler temperatures at night, shorter day length and whitetail deer becoming active. Along with this increased deer activity is a chance of their collisions with cars. While this brings increased business to our wonderfully skilled body shops, it costs all of us with increased insurance rates.
But there is another cost that may be going unnoticed in our forests and woodlots. Placing a price tag on it may be difficult, but should be considered as deer populations continue to rise across the state.
Other than humans, there are no natural predators to limit deer populations. Studies have shown that over the last few decades, deer populations in many areas of New York have increased to over 25 deer per square mile.
Some communities are now seeking ways to reduce deer populations with a deer management plan. Deer impact both our urban and rural landscapes as they eat valuable landscape plantings, as well as vegetables and fruit trees. They also contribute to the spread of Lyme disease, which can have long-term health implications for both ourselves and our pets.
New York’s forests are valuable economic and ecological resources. Our forests support industry and recreation, and also protect water quality while providing critical wildlife habitat. Additionally, fall foliage and wildlife viewing bring numerous visitors to our area and can be accomplished while socially distanced during this time of COVID-19. To continue the draw of tourists each year, we need to maintain healthy, diverse forests. Also, there is a robust timber industry in the state that relies on sustainable timber management. This can only be achieved through the regeneration of high quality, commercially desirable timber tree species.
Deer have a significant impact on our forests’ health and regeneration. A study conducted in 2009 of 700,000 acres of forest concluded that 25% of forests were suffering from a complete failure to regenerate. Almost 50% were found to be experiencing marginal regeneration, with the majority of the regeneration problems attributed to deer browsing.
According Cornell University research, when deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over unpalatable, invasive plants. This preferential eating results in lower native plant diversity and abundance; the result is non-native plant populations often out-compete native plants.
The end result is that favorable forest species like maple, oak and cherry will fail to regrow in our forests and woodlots. Woodlots that are managed for timber harvest will then provide less income to owners, wildlife will have a more difficult time finding food and, over time, the woodlots and forests will become more susceptible to other invasive species and disease.
The influence of deer on our lives is not just seeing them as wildlife, but perhaps considering them as a nuisance. Some local communities, including Cayuga Heights in Tompkins County and several eastern Syracuse suburbs, are undertaking local policy changes and associated costs to actively decrease their deer populations in urban settings.
Hunters take advantage of deer for food, which helps decrease the deer population; however, some people feel compelled to feed deer. When deer are fed, they are more likely to survive harsh weather and reproduce, especially when there is ample food available during winter months.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (dec.ny.gov/animals/7197.html) the feeding of deer “causes unnatural concentrations near the food source which can lead to ecological damage, damage to property, and increases the risk of transmission of disease between deer.”
State environmental conservation law prohibits the feeding or enticing deer to feed within 300 feet of a public road and placing salt licks on land that have a deer population. Yet, there are some circumstances where deer may be fed; these are agriculture production fields, wildlife food plots, raising domestic livestock and DEC-permitted research or management activities.
New York forests are improving from their poor condition over 100 years ago. If we desire to continue to see improvement to this valuable resource across the state, we need to understand the challenges that face forests and woodlots today and strive to address a workable solution, especially when it comes to managing deer populations.
If you would like to learn how deer browsing is impacting your forest, Kristi Sullivan, wildlife biologist at Cornell University, will present during a free hour-long Zoom meeting on at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Registration is required at ccebroomecounty.com/events. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the meeting.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
