Eco Talk: Managing deer key to forest health

There are some signs that fall is rapidly approaching: cooler temperatures at night, shorter day length and whitetail deer becoming active. Along with this increased deer activity is a chance of their collisions with cars. While this brings increased business to our wonderfully skilled body shops, it costs all of us with increased insurance rates.

But there is another cost that may be going unnoticed in our forests and woodlots. Placing a price tag on it may be difficult, but should be considered as deer populations continue to rise across the state.

Other than humans, there are no natural predators to limit deer populations. Studies have shown that over the last few decades, deer populations in many areas of New York have increased to over 25 deer per square mile.

Some communities are now seeking ways to reduce deer populations with a deer management plan. Deer impact both our urban and rural landscapes as they eat valuable landscape plantings, as well as vegetables and fruit trees. They also contribute to the spread of Lyme disease, which can have long-term health implications for both ourselves and our pets.