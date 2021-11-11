Eco Talk: Managing food waste key to recycling efforts

We are rapidly approaching the 24th annual America Recycles Day, which is always held on Nov. 15. ARD grew out of statewide recycling efforts that were underway in Texas in 1994. First held nationally on Nov. 15, 1997, ARD was established to recognize our progress as a nation in recycling and the need to do more. It also serves as a reminder to encourage Americans to recycle more and trash less in order to minimize environmental effects, create jobs and strengthen the economy.

In 1960, less than 7% of recyclable materials were recycled. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the rate of recycling increased to 32% in 2019; however, the EPA reports materials worth over $9 billion are still being thrown away every year. Obviously, there is still room for improvement, with increased contributions to the recycling stream versus the waste stream.

According to a 2012 EPA study, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages. Broken down, this means for every 1,000 tons of materials recycled, there are 1.17 jobs paying an annual average wage of $65,2300 and generating $9,420 in tax revenue.

The benefits of recycling include a reduction in the amount of waste filling dwindling landfill space; helping to conserve natural resources that include timber, water and minerals; increasing national economic prosperity and security by using domestic sources of materials; preventing pollution by reducing the need to mine raw materials; saving energy and supporting American manufacturing; and creating well-paying jobs. More information can be found at hepa.gov/americarecycles/america-recycles-day.

Recycling can be defined as the recovery of materials from the waste stream, along with the transformation of those materials into new products and reducing the amount of virgin raw materials needed to meet consumer demands.

The EPA released a Recycling Economic Information Report in 2020. The report indicated that the ferrous metals industry employed approximately 250,000 in recycling jobs. Steel and cast iron are examples of ferrous metals as they contain iron, making them strong for use in the construction of high-rise buildings, bridges and railroads. Waste and debris from construction and demolition was second with approximately 175,000 jobs, and non-ferrous metals (those containing no iron), such as aluminum, was third with about 100,000 jobs.

The category called total organics ranked fourth with 50,000 jobs. The number of jobs in organics recycling is expected to increase as food waste is increasingly being directed away from the waste stream. In the spring of 2019, New York state passed the Food Donation and Food Scrap Recycling Act, which is currently being implemented. The intent of this law is to divert organics, such as wasted food, yard waste, biosolids and food processing waste, from landfills to more beneficial uses.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, any business that generates a yearly average of two tons or more of wasted food per week must donate, as much as possible, any excess edible food and then recycle remaining food to an organics recycler such as a composting facility or anaerobic digester. A quick look at the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website showed a listing of 57 pages comprised of colleges and universities, correctional facilities, grocery stores, hospitality venues, restaurants and other large food distributors. There are several Cayuga County businesses listed for compliance, which includes both correctional facilities along with the major grocery stores and supercenter, plus one local hospitality venue and several chain restaurants.

Some businesses have been preparing to handle food waste, with Wegmans' sustainability website reporting 19.6 million pounds of food donated to food banks and 50.6 million pounds of food scraps composted, which is the approximate equivalent of 1,265 tractor trailer loads diverted from landfills to composting facilities in 2020.

It is not just the large generators that contribute to food waste. The state DEC estimates that food scraps make up approximately 20% of the state’s residential waste stream. There are small changes we all can make that will have lasting impacts on the amount of food wasted in our individual households. These may include planning meals before food shopping and following the shopping list; planning portion sizes and saving leftovers for meals throughout the week; and properly storing or freezing food items to prevent spoiling.

Now or by Nov. 15, join me and 87,199 others who have already taken the #BeRecycled pledge found on the Keep America Beautiful website site at kab.org/programs/ard/pledge to actively choose to live a recycled lifestyle not just for America Recycles Day, but every day.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

