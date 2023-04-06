Day length is getting longer, trees are just starting to bud, the grass is turning green, and early spring bulbs are flowering — sure feels like spring to me. Doesn’t this make you want to start gardening? But consider waiting!

Holding off clearing last year’s debris will help protect pollinators and other beneficial insects. Some wild bees actually nest in dead plant stems for the winter. When removed too soon, you might lose some beneficial insects. Also, dead leaves on the ground could provide shelter for fireflies and many beetles, such as lady beetles (also called ladybugs).

Ideally, you would leave all garden areas messy year-round. It is amazing how plants will grow through the mess, and by mid-summer you don’t see it. I believe over time we have become convinced to have a perfect garden, which is not what nature intends. If you need to have more public-facing gardens appear perfect, then leave the less viable gardens messy for the benefit of the pollinators and other over-wintering beneficial insects.

For those areas you feel compelled to clean up, a very general rule of thumb is to wait until you need to regularly mow the lawn. This gives some overwintering insects time to wake up and get moving. If at all possible, waiting until the apple trees finish blooming, which is about mid-May, gives an even greater number of insects time to get moving. Finally, waiting until late May, or when it is safe to plant tomatoes outside, will ensure all the pollinators and other beneficial insects have awoken from their winter nap.

Also, back for this gardening season are the Cayuga County Master Gardener volunteers, who are staffing the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County help line at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2875 now through October from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These skilled volunteers complete a 45-hour basic horticulture training course to build a common foundation in soil science, composting, botany, insect biology, plant diseases, integrated pest management, wildlife management and best practices in cultivating vegetables, fruits, herbs, houseplants, trees and shrubs. Other counties have these knowledgeable Master Gardener volunteers as well.

The Master Gardener volunteer’s focus is on education; they have a desire to reach beyond their garden gate to help individuals and families achieve gardening success that leads to a healthier life and better environmental stewardship.

This valuable volunteer service is provided to assist homeowners identify and manage pests associated with plants, and is not intended to serve a commercial audience or diagnose health concerns related to humans, animals or structures.

As part of CCE Cayuga, the Master Gardener volunteers are located within the Cayuga Works Career Center at the Cayuga Community College at 199 Franklin St., Suite 3, Auburn. CCE Cayuga staff can help document the problem or process a sample until a Master Gardener has a chance to attend to it should you come during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays).

It is helpful for the Master Gardener volunteers to see a sample of the insect, weed or diseased plant to help diagnose what the problem is and then be able to offer a solution or control procedure. The old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” works too. Taking a picture and bringing or emailing the photo for the Master Gardener volunteers can aid in a faster response. Their email is cayugamastergardener@gmail.com.

So, if you have something you want identified, now what? The first step is to call or stop in for a consultation; these are free. However, should documentation be required for an insect, or laboratory analysis needed to determine the presence of a plant disease, or a soil test needed to provide a fertilizer recommendation, then a referral will be provided to the appropriate laboratories, which is a service for a fee. Moving to this step will be at the homeowner’s discretion, and may include a variety of individually chosen incremental costs.

The Master Gardener volunteers have a wealth of knowledge and information at their disposal. CCE Cayuga Master Gardener volunteers will be available starting Monday, April 10, to help answer your residential gardening and pest questions.