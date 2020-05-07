Eco Talk: More concerns about Asian jumping worms

Earlier in April I wrote a column about earthworms — more specifically Asian jumping worms. While they resemble the more familiar night crawler, their unusual habit of thrashing about and even jumping into the air when disturbed makes them stand out along with their ability to shed their tails when picked up.
The jumping worm originated from eastern Asia with early reports dating back to the 19th century in the southern zones of the United States but they have made their way north and are causing problems. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, jumping worms are a prohibited species, which means they cannot be knowingly possessed with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport or introduce.
So why revisit this invasive species, which devours organic matter by some estimates twice to three times as fast of the European earthworms? Some recent posts to a Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulture blog indicate that jumping worms may be introduced with some types of landscape mulch and not just through the transfer of soil.
Prior to this recent blog discussion, my understanding was that Asian jumping worms moved from one location to another through the transfer of soil that had Asian jumping worms or their eggs. This could occur simply by unknowingly walking through invested soil and tracking that soil into your garden; transferring through equipment such as soil remaining on hand tools or larger equipment; or accepting plants from uninspected plant sales or plant swaps.
I realize many of us are anxious to get started mulching our landscape plantings. One further consideration when deciding on a source of mulch is how it may have been treated.
There is new research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison showing that temperatures above 100 degrees can kill the cocoons of the Asian jumping worms. The researchers acknowledge that this may be a beginning for possible control as researchers are still learning more about their life cycle and how to stop them.
Here are few tips to begin to think about when getting mulch to avoid introducing Asian jumping worms. First, consider where the mulch is coming from. There are many sources of mulch and if any soil was included with the mulch it could contain jumping worm eggs. If you purchase bagged mulch it should have the manufacturer’s name and contact information so you could call and ask how it was treated.
Also, some bagged mulch and even organic composts may indicate that they contain worm castings. This is only anecdotal evidence, but some who are aware of Asian jumping worms have found them in bagged potting soil as they filled containers last year and noticed that the bag indicated that it contained worm castings. Again, it is important to read the label of anything you purchase — even potting soil!
Unfortunately there are no good control measures at this time other than prevention. The research at University of Wisconsin provides some hope; however, it was conducted in the controlled setting of a laboratory which does not take into account that in nature rarely does the soil temperature, where the Asian jumping worms occur, reach 100 degrees for the sustained period of time necessary to kill the cocoons.
In the meantime, there are several tests you can run to see what species of earthworms you have. The better time to test for jumping worms is June into July when temperatures are warmer and the adults are larger.
The more common test for bringing earthworms to the surface is to mix mustard (anywhere from one tablespoon to 1/3 cup) in one gallon of water and then pour it slowly on the ground. This will drive any worms to the surface and you can then determine if you have jumping worms based on their unusual characteristics. The mixture is not supposed to harm any plants.
If you do find live jumping worms (there are a number of videos on You Tube to help see their behavior) place them in a plastic bag and leave out in the sun for a least 10 minutes and then dispose of them in the trash. You are also asked to report any sightings to New York iMapInvasives at nyimapinvasives.org. You can also call your county’s Master Gardener Volunteer program for more information and help regarding jumping worms.
As you head out to the garden, be mindful of this destructive pest and consider taking measures to stop its further spread.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
