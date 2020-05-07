Eco Talk: More concerns about Asian jumping worms

Unfortunately there are no good control measures at this time other than prevention. The research at University of Wisconsin provides some hope; however, it was conducted in the controlled setting of a laboratory which does not take into account that in nature rarely does the soil temperature, where the Asian jumping worms occur, reach 100 degrees for the sustained period of time necessary to kill the cocoons.

In the meantime, there are several tests you can run to see what species of earthworms you have. The better time to test for jumping worms is June into July when temperatures are warmer and the adults are larger.

The more common test for bringing earthworms to the surface is to mix mustard (anywhere from one tablespoon to 1/3 cup) in one gallon of water and then pour it slowly on the ground. This will drive any worms to the surface and you can then determine if you have jumping worms based on their unusual characteristics. The mixture is not supposed to harm any plants.