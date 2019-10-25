Day length is getting shorter, the dog is shedding as are the leaves from the walnut trees in my backyard. These are all signs that colder temperatures are just around the corner! As we head into fall, many of us may be thinking about bringing our woolen clothes out of storage and perhaps preparing our attics and landscaping for the upcoming winter months. I can still recall the distinct odor of mothballs on my grandmother’s winter coat. Mothballs and moth flakes have been used to protect clothing against clothes moths since the 1940s.
There are two types of clothes moths found worldwide: the webbing clothes moth (Tineola bisselliella) is the most common in the Northeast, but the case making clothes moth (Tinequ pellionhella) can also be a problem. Clothes moth adults fly around looking for clothing that contains animal fibers, such as wool, fur, feathers and felt to lay their eggs which then hatch into a worm or larvae. The larvae are about half an inch long and will chew on the animal fibers, creating damage. They tend to be a problem on garments that are left undisturbed for long periods of time or have not been thoroughly cleaned prior to extended storage.
Mothballs, while not new, are considered to be a pesticide and should be treated as such. They contain one of two chemicals: naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene. Both start as a solid that then turns into a gas when exposed to air, which is why they are stored and used in sealed containers to insure the gas vapor does not escape.
Since mothballs are a pesticide, they must be used according to the directions on the label. Using them or any other pesticide outside of the label directions puts you, others and the environment at risk. When you smell mothballs, you are breathing the vapors and essentially breathing in a pesticide.
Over the years, master gardener volunteers staffing the hotline will receive a call from a homeowner looking to control something other than moths in their attic, basement or landscape, and want to know if mothballs will work. The answer is no! First, as a pesticide, mothballs are labeled for use in controlling clothes moths and need to be used in a sealed area or container. To place mothballs in buildings is not effective against any unwanted pests of any size.
When mothballs are placed in the open inside a building, the vapor is released and anyone inside will be breathing the vapor. This vapor is toxic and long-term exposure may cause serious health problems. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, exposure to mothballs can lead to headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, eye and nose irritations and coughing. More serious effects from longer-term exposure include liver and kidney damage. Mothballs are not, nor were they ever intended to be animal repellents.
Mothballs have also been inappropriately used in an attempt to keep outdoor pests from landscaping. While the smell may annoy pesky mammals like mice and voles, over time they ignore the scent or even move them out of the way. In addition to not being good for the environment, mothballs in the landscape can become an attractive nuisance for children and pets.
According to the Pet Poison Hotline (petpoisonhelpline.com/poison) cats are more sensitive to the toxic effects of mothballs, while dogs are more likely to eat them. There are many signs of mothball poisoning, one of which includes the animal’s breath smelling like mothballs. If you suspect poisoning from mothballs, contact your veterinarian immediately.
While mothballs are perfectly OK to use to keep your clothes made with natural animal fibers safe from clothes moths, in accordance with the directions on the label, please consider how unsafe they are when used for other unlabeled and illegal uses. These are not some cute little white marbles that can be scattered around the foundation of your home, casually tossed into an attic or basement or placed in a garden. They are in fact pesticides, and should be treated with the respect that is implied in the labeled directions for the benefit of the environment and everyone’s health.