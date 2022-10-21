Eco Talk: Nature will thank you for your messy garden

Perhaps some of your preparation for winter is to clean up your garden. However, I might suggest that a better management strategy to protect pollinators and other beneficial insects is to leave it as is — a messy garden!

Some wild bees actually nest in dead stems for the winter. When you remove the stems in the fall and too early in the spring, you could be losing some beneficial insects. Also, dead leaves on the ground in the spring could be providing shelter for fireflies and many beetles, such as ladybugs. Yes, ladybugs are actually a beetle.

Ideally you would leave all garden areas messy year-round. While not all butterflies migrate like monarchs do, other butterfly species could be overwintering, attached to the undersides of leaves or at the base of native grasses.

I have started doing this with a side garden and it is amazing how plants will grow through the mess. By midsummer, you don’t see it. I believe over time we have been convinced the goal is for a picture-perfect garden, but this is not what nature intends.

If you need to have more public-facing gardens appear well-maintained or perfect, then leave the less viable gardens messy for the benefit of the pollinators and other over-wintering beneficial insects.

Have you been raking leaves? Consider leaving some of the fallen leaves in your gardens this fall. Some insect species may be using the dead leaves, like those of a hosta plant, for protection this winter. Also, having bare soil, by not using a lot of mulch, will allow ground-nesting bees to burrow in the ground to overwinter. These ground-nesting bees, such as bumblebees, also need bare soil to build their nest and lay their eggs this coming year. Hostas again often provide the bare soil under their big leaves.

Be aware that if the leaf litter is too dense, it can prevent the bees from accessing the soil. It is suggested having a mixture of leaf litter and dead vegetation, as well as some bare ground, available to help support a wide range of insects.

This spring, look into planting some late-blooming plants to offer seeds to birds that are migrating. Sunflowers, coneflowers and even black-eyed Susan can provide habitat for insects and food for birds if they remain standing in the garden. If you need to cut the stems back, try to leave 18 to 20 inches standing, especially if the stems are hollow when cut. This provides insects looking for hollow stems an opportunity to nest or overwinter.

The University of Minnesota Extension has a short YouTube video on fall cleanup for pollinators and includes information on how to build a bee house using what you have in your garden. The YouTube video can be found by searching “UMN Extension Fall Cleanup for Pollinators."

This spring, try to avoid an early cleanup. A very general rule of thumb is to wait until you need to regularly mow the lawn. This gives some overwintering insects time to wake up and get moving. If at all possible, waiting until the apple trees finish blooming, which is about mid-May, gives an even greater number of insects time to get moving. Finally, waiting until late May or when it is safe to plant tomatoes outside will insure all the pollinators and other beneficial insects have awoken from their winter nap.

Also in the spring, if you must cut down the dead stems early, consider bundling them and placing the bundle in the back of the garden or other place that is out of the way. By doing so, you could be keeping sleeping insects in your yard and not in the compost pile, where they most likely will die and serve no purpose.

Additionally, many native bees like to have an unkept or messy area with a variety of plants, as this provides them cover and hiding places from predators. Believe it or not, dragonflies are predators of other insects and will eat bees in addition to mosquitoes, flies, moths and butterflies.

Remember: When gardening, messy is good. While others may think you are a lazy gardener, you are doing the environment a favor. Nature is not perfect and we can aid beneficial insects by mimicking nature this fall as much as we can tolerate.