Eco Talk: New challenge awaits New York birders

Birds are an important part of the worldwide ecosystem and local environment. Depending on the species they can be pollinators, such as hummingbirds, or predators, such as eagles. Some species will spread seeds, which can be problematic when the seeds are from an invasive plant. However, the American goldfinch is an example of a species that generally spreads beneficial seeds.

Whether you are feeding birds in your backyard or just enjoy them in their natural habitat, birding is a fun activity.

Plus, it is one of the fastest growing outdoor recreational activities that can be enjoyed by everyone. New York has a vast array of habitats that supports over 450 different bird species. Depending on where you are in the state, you may see shore birds along the Atlantic or Great Lakes coasts, or birds specific to the Catskill and Adirondack mountain ranges.

One way to get started and become more involved is with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "I BIRD NY" challenges for both beginning and experienced birders. The challenges provide an opportunity to identify birds and learn about bird life, and offer a chance to win birding equipment. With the launch of many New York State Birding Trail segments this year, DEC is increasing the chances of winning if participants find birds on a New York State Birding Trail site.

The beginner’s birding challenge is open to anyone 16 years of age and younger. To compete in the beginner's birding challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their challenge sheet to the DEC. The experienced birding challenge is open to birders of any age, and they too must identify at least 10 different bird species found across New York state.

Entries in the “I BIRD NY” challenge can be submitted online, emailed or sent by mail. Regardless of the method used to submit, they must be received by Oct. 14. Participants in both challenges will be able to print a certificate of participation and will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories, including binoculars with a spotting scope as the grand prize. All participants will receive an extra entry for identifying half of the birds (five) on state Birding Trail sites. As a bonus, the first 50 participants from either challenge will receive a special goodie bag of birding swag items.

Backyard birding is the most common way people engage in birding. As a birder's skill and interest develop, there are several opportunities to contribute to scientific knowledge about birds and the natural world. Programs like eBird, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's NestWatch and the Great Backyard Bird Count rely on volunteer birders to contribute sightings to a centralized database. As a reminder, the Great Backyard Bird Count (birdcount.org) is held each February, over four days, and brings everyone who enjoys watching, photographing or feeding the birds together.

Additionally, feeding wild birds outdoors can be a great source of joy, especially as winter approaches. Yet dirty bird feeders can increase the risk of disease transmission if not properly cleaned. Now is a good time to complete the fall feeder cleaning task.

The best way to clean a dirty feeder is soaking or scrubbing them with a diluted bleach solution, rinsing thoroughly, and letting them dry before adding fresh bird seed. If your feeders have visible debris, be sure to scrub them as long as necessary to remove all visible debris before cleaning them. Remember that prevention is the key to avoiding the spread of disease, and feeders should be cleaned regularly.

Here are some tips on how to provide a safe feeding source to your backyard friends:

• Keep your feeder out of the “splash zone” of any nearby birdbaths or drinking stations.

• Consider bringing your feeder in before a heavy rain.

• Change your seed regularly if the weather conditions are hot and wet.

• Choose seed types that contain little to no organic material, such as nyjer seed (often referred to as thistle) or black-oil sunflower seed.

Understanding these few basic principles will allow you to feed our wild feathered friends in a healthy manner. Be sure to offer them seed and not bread. There is very little nutritional value in the bread for the birds. It is almost the equivalent of giving them a candy bar.

Let’s continue to appreciate the role birds have in maintaining our ecosystem, and take steps to support a healthy environment that allows them to thrive.