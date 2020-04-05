Eco Talk: New pest has wormed its way into U.S.

Earthworms are considered by almost everyone as beneficial for both home gardeners and farmers. It is true that they break down organic materials into a nutrient-rich compost, burrow in the soil to provide aeration, and supply nutrients to plants. Most people, however, are surprised to learn that most earthworms are not native to North America and were brought by European settlers.
There are now an estimated 30 species of earthworms in North America. All 30 are considered exotic or invasive species. You may remember that an invasive species is one that displaces another species, creating its own habitat.
Indications are that North America was free of earthworms for over 15,000 years. Our forests and their ecosystems successfully evolved during that time without them. Most earthworms, including the fisherman’s favorite night crawler, have served backyard gardeners and farmers well. Over time, however, they have changed northern forests.
Earthworms change the soil environment to meet their needs. They alter the structure, biology and chemical properties of the soil. These changes to the forest floor produce a habitat that is no longer supportive of the many native plants, amphibians and microbes that further support native forest trees. Also, the ability of seedlings needed to regenerate in the forest understory is disrupted.
As if the story could not get worse, there is a relatively new earthworm, Asian jumping worm, invading the northern tier of the U.S. These jumping worms have the unusual habit of thrashing wildly when disturbed, even jumping off the ground. When threatened, perhaps by picking them up, jumping worms have the ability to detach their tails in defense.
At first glance, jumping worms look like night crawlers, but the band around their body is closer to their head, and this band is smooth, flat to their body and white or grey in color. A night crawler's band is raised from their body, has segments, and is pink in color. The jumping worm originated from eastern Asia, with early reports dating back to the 19th century in southern zones of the U.S.
Jumping worms are a prohibited species by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. A prohibited species cannot be knowingly possessed with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport or introduce. These invasive earthworms devour organic matter at a rate, by some estimates, two to three times as fast as the European earthworms. This organic matter provides nutrients for plants and, when in forests, the critical forest floor layer, rich in organic matter, will be stripped.
Various Northeast states have been reporting the effects of jumping worms both in their forests and in horticultural situations. Not only will they devour leaf litter, they are also efficient at consuming wood mulch used with landscape plantings.
To add to the concern about the jumping worms, these earthworms have the ability to reproduce without mating. In other words, one worm can reproduce and create initially close to hundred offspring which in turn do the same and before you now it you have a significant problem. European earthworms do require mating and only have one life cycle per year, while jumping worms can complete two cycles in a year.
Unfortunately, there are no good control measures at this time other than prevention. There are several tests you can run to see what species of earthworms you have. The better time to test for jumping worms is June into July, when temperatures are warmer and the adults are larger. Currently, the overwintering stage of any jumping worms are still in an “egg capsule.”
The more common test for bringing earthworms to the surface is to mix mustard (anywhere from one tablespoon to 1/3 cup) in one gallon of water and then pour it slowly on the ground. This will drive any worms to the surface, and you can then determine if you have jumping worms. The mixture is not supposed to harm any plants.
If you do find live jumping worms (there are a number of videos on You Tube to help see their behavior), place them in a plastic bag and leave it out in the sun for a least 10 minutes, then dispose of them in the trash. You are also asked to report any sightings to New York iMapInvasives at nyimapinvasives.org. You can also call your county’s master gardener volunteer program for more information and help regarding jumping worms.
As you head out to the garden or forest, keep a keen eye out for this destructive pest.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
