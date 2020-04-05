Eco Talk: New pest has wormed its way into U.S.

Unfortunately, there are no good control measures at this time other than prevention. There are several tests you can run to see what species of earthworms you have. The better time to test for jumping worms is June into July, when temperatures are warmer and the adults are larger. Currently, the overwintering stage of any jumping worms are still in an “egg capsule.”

The more common test for bringing earthworms to the surface is to mix mustard (anywhere from one tablespoon to 1/3 cup) in one gallon of water and then pour it slowly on the ground. This will drive any worms to the surface, and you can then determine if you have jumping worms. The mixture is not supposed to harm any plants.

If you do find live jumping worms (there are a number of videos on You Tube to help see their behavior), place them in a plastic bag and leave it out in the sun for a least 10 minutes, then dispose of them in the trash. You are also asked to report any sightings to New York iMapInvasives at nyimapinvasives.org. You can also call your county’s master gardener volunteer program for more information and help regarding jumping worms.

As you head out to the garden or forest, keep a keen eye out for this destructive pest.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

