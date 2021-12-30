Eco Talk: New Year's resolutions to help the environment

The end of another challenging year is here, and you might be ready for some New Year’s resolutions! The origins of New Year’s resolutions trace back to the ancient Babylonians. They made promises to their gods to pay off debts and return anything they borrowed. These promises could be considered the beginning of present-day New Year’s resolutions.

Despite the tradition’s religious roots, New Year’s resolutions today are a mostly secular practice. Instead of making promises to the gods, most people make resolutions for themselves; they are generally about health, money and relationships. Perhaps longtime readers of Eco Talk might also consider adding the environment to the list.

It seems not a week goes by without a news story, either nationally or locally, about our changing climate and environmental issues. To gain a sense of control, many are actively taking small steps toward reducing their impact on the environment. Through some thoughtful actions, you can avoid wasting money and have a positive environmental impact. In past articles I have suggested that you:

Consider composting. Keep food waste out of landfills, where it creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas contributing to climate change. Use finished compost to fertilize landscaping and avoid purchasing chemical fertilizers. Your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office can provide information to start a compost pile.

Start cooking from scratch. From farm to factory to store to table, processed, packaged convenience foods have utilized energy, oil, water and trees. To compound this, processed foods contain little to no nutritional value and usually have to be sweetened, fortified, preserved and “flavor enhanced” to be edible. Batch cooking on weekends, meal planning and cookbooks specializing in easy, fast preparation can make cooking from scratch easier. Start scratch cooking one or two days a week, or complete a batch cooking session every weekend, and then work up from there. Check with your local extension office for recipes and tips.

Avoid fast fashion. Americans have accepted inexpensive clothing that is worn for only one or two seasons. The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, after the oil industry. Fast fashion utilizes petroleum-based synthetic fabric and dyes, in addition to fossil fuels used during manufacturing and shipping. Recycled or vintage clothing use less water and chemicals than virgin fabric. This year, consider purchasing some of your clothing either vintage or secondhand (it’s also better for your wallet), or aim to purchase clothing made in the U.S. Consider timeless styles and high quality materials so the clothing will last.

Hang your laundry to dry. According to some sources, commercial, industrial and residential clothes dryers use 15%-20% of the domestic energy in the U.S. In 2007 alone, clothes dryers in U.S. homes emitted 60.33 tons of climate-changing carbon dioxide. If Americans used a clothesline or folding drying racks once a week, the savings would be enough to close several coal-fired or nuclear power plants.

Forget the paper towels. I understand how easy it is to rip a towel off the roll. But this practice generates 13 billion pounds of paper towel waste each year, or 45 pounds used per person. In fact, using one less paper towel a day per person could save some 570 million pounds of paper waste per year. Try using cotton towels and fabric napkins that can be dropped into the laundry with your clothes. If you need to use paper towels, remember that they can be composted. With a little practice, skipping the paper towels will become automatic.

Buy local foods. Purchasing local keeps dollars in our community, supports local farmers and provides delicious, fresh food for the family. There are several ways to buy local foods. Consider joining a CSA (community-supported agriculture), shop your local farmers market or farm stand in season, or purchase foods from local farms in the grocery store. When reducing the distance food needs to travel, referred to as food miles, the carbon footprint from your food is also reduced and local farms are supported. Local food is shown to have more nutrients than food that is shipped long distances.

Resolutions are about looking to the future. As we start the new year, take time to consider the impact your actions may have on the environment and seek ways to reduce any negative impact. It seems that the ancient Babylonians knew the importance of planning for the future, and we might consider taking this lesson from the past. Have a happy and healthy new year!

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

