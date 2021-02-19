Eco Talk: NYS Maple Weekends canceled but production continues

If we were not still dealing with a global pandemic, we would be looking forward to New York’s Maple Weekends. Sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association, they're usually held the last two weekends in March. Maple farms across New York would be preparing to welcome visitors to their sugar houses to experience how maple syrup and other maple products are made.
Unfortunately, but understandably, out of an abundance of caution due to potential risks from COVID-19, the 2021 statewide Maple Weekends have been cancelled. However, there may a few local maple producers who can safely operate utilizing online ordering with drive-thru or curbside pickup, or are able to offer limited, socially distanced customer experiences. The New York State Maple website (nysmaple.com/buy-local) can help you find if there is an operator near you, and what they are currently offering.
Disappointed you cannot visit the sugarhouse in person? Why not take a virtual tour at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com?
So, what is a sugar house and how is maple syrup made? The sugar house is a structure where sap collected from maple trees is boiled into maple syrup. Other names for these structures include sugar shack, sap house or sugar cabin.
The sap used to make maple syrup usually comes from sugar, red or black maples trees, but other maple tree species can be used. A woodlot or forest of mostly maples that are tapped for their sap is called a sugarbush. Other tree species, such as birch and black walnut, can be tapped for their sap, with each producing its own distinctive syrup.
The primary maple species thrive in the cold climates of upstate New York, New England and eastern Canada. So it should be no surprise that these are the main areas for maple syrup production.
To produce exceptional maple syrup, our cold climate is key. Maple trees store energy reserves in their roots and trunk during winter. As temperatures warm with the arrival of spring, these reserves are converted into sugar, which moves up the truck from the roots into the branches and stems to provide energy to the tree for leafing out. Cold nights below freezing and warm sunny days are ideal for maple sap production.
Each spring before the sap begins to flow, a hole is drilled into the trunk of the tree and a tap is inserted. The sap that drips out has a sugar content that measures about 2%. The raw sap has a sweet taste, but is not what we enjoy as maple syrup on our pancakes — yet. To get the sugar content higher, the collected sap is boiled to remove water and concentrate the sugar.
Sap is collected using several different methods. The traditional and iconic method is driving a spout into the tap hole and hanging a bucket on it to collect the sap. The sap from the buckets is collected and stored for processing. Today, especially in larger sugarbushes, a system of plastic tubing is attached to the tap, rather than a bucket. This allows the sap to flow directly to a centralized storage tank.
Regardless of how the sap is collected, it is boiled to remove water and concentrate the sugar through evaporation. A general rule of thumb is that 40 gallons of sap is needed to make a gallon of syrup. Each tap hole in a tree will usually produce 10 gallons of sap in an average year. A gallon of maple syrup weighs 11 pounds, and generally has a sugar content of 66%. Interestingly, the sugar content of the sap can vary from tap hole to tap hole in the same tree!
The province of Quebec, Canada, ranks first in production of maple syrup, followed by the state of Vermont and province of Ontario in second and third, with New York ranking fourth. Maple syrup is an agricultural commodity and is reported to be the oldest agricultural enterprise in the U.S. It is one of a few agricultural crops where demand exceeds supply.
According to U.S. Forest Service research, climate change has already had an impact on the sugar maples in the northeastern U.S. This research also predicts that maple syrup production will shift northward over the next century as a result of changes in temperatures and decrease in snow packs.
Mark your calendars now as a reminder to take part in the 2022 New York State Maple Weekends, but in the meantime, take advantage of some locally produced maple syrup under production now.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.