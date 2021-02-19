Eco Talk: NYS Maple Weekends canceled but production continues

If we were not still dealing with a global pandemic, we would be looking forward to New York’s Maple Weekends. Sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association, they're usually held the last two weekends in March. Maple farms across New York would be preparing to welcome visitors to their sugar houses to experience how maple syrup and other maple products are made.

Unfortunately, but understandably, out of an abundance of caution due to potential risks from COVID-19, the 2021 statewide Maple Weekends have been cancelled. However, there may a few local maple producers who can safely operate utilizing online ordering with drive-thru or curbside pickup, or are able to offer limited, socially distanced customer experiences. The New York State Maple website (nysmaple.com/buy-local) can help you find if there is an operator near you, and what they are currently offering.

Disappointed you cannot visit the sugarhouse in person? Why not take a virtual tour at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com?

So, what is a sugar house and how is maple syrup made? The sugar house is a structure where sap collected from maple trees is boiled into maple syrup. Other names for these structures include sugar shack, sap house or sugar cabin.