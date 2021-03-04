Eco Talk: Overcoming barriers to planting cover crops

Cereal rye was one of the first crops used as a cover crop. It presented some challenges, especially when the cover was terminated and decomposing into soil organic matter. Once researchers realized that the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio (or green-to-brown ratio for composters) was out of balance, the addition of other plant species, such as clover or peas, into the cover crop seed mix helped bring the balance in line.

As mentioned before, cover crops improve the soil structure by increasing soil organic matter. Soil organic matter helps to retain soil moisture. This moisture can become available to an actively growing crop under drought conditions.

Another misunderstanding about cover crops is they will keep soil temperatures colder in the spring, resulting in delayed planting. This concern most likely is rooted in the introduction of no-till planting to the northern climates, including New York. Farmers did see a delay in planting under a no-till system as soil temperatures were slow to warm. Cover crops, however, are living plants and not last year’s crop residue. As living plants, they keep the soil warmer and support the millions of active soil microbes when compared to a soil surface without a cover crop.