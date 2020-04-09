Eco Talk: Pandemic shows importance of protecting farmland

During this public health crisis, it is important to have faith that at some point in the future the uncertainty, stress and even fear we are experiencing will be a memory and many of the problems we focused on several months ago will once again have our attention. While our state elected leaders are working to address the COVID-19 public health crisis, they are also looking to the future.
On the state level, many organizations spearheaded by American Farmland Trust and the Alliance for New York’s Farmland worked closely with the New York’s senate and assembly leadership and Gov. Cuomo to ensure the recently adopted state budget reflects support for the next generation of farmers seeking farmland and farmers looking to protect their land for the future.
There are almost 7 million acres devoted to agriculture in New York. These acres provide a solid foundation for both the local and state economies and our food system. Recently, perhaps, we have come to understand the important role farmers have in providing locally grown, fresh and healthy food. They have been working right through this crisis as an essential industry.
Over the past few weeks, I suspect you may have seen the disruption to the food system. It was a shock for me to see grocery store shelves and refrigerated cases empty. This was a reminder how much I have taken for granted this critical system and those who work in it during normal times. The food system involves picking up commodities at the farm, transportation to processing facilities and then back out to stores, which then need to have the shelves stocked. This is an oversimplification of a complicated process. Recently, the many links in the process have been affected by both the illness of workers and providing family care while schools are closed.
The state’s investment to permanently protect farmland keeps land affordable and available for the future while providing a foundation to stabilize a resilient food supply. Farmers throughout the state have permanently protected their valuable productive land through a Farmland Protection Implementation Grant. This grant, often referred to as the purchase of development rights, permanently extinguishes, through a legal document called a conservation easement, their right and all future owner’s rights to develop the land. In other words, the land stays available for agricultural production forever. As of June 2019, more than 75,000 acres of New York farmland has been protected through conservation easements on approximately 300 farms.
Farmers receiving state funding to permanently extinguish the development rights on their land will use the money to invest in their farm business, which may mean adding more buildings, changing the type of agriculture production they undertake or even purchasing additional agricultural land to support their business. Some farmers may also choose to pay off debt or transfer the farm to the next or a new generation of farmers.
As our aging farm population retires or passes, their farmland has the potential for conversion from agriculture into development. Once farmland is developed it is very difficult, if not impossible, to return it to active productive farmland.
Finding affordable quality farmland is often cited as a major barrier for those interested in farming. Often, those seeking farmland are not part of a current agricultural operation, and some are starting farming as a second career. Yet there is reason to celebrate. The recently passed state budget has continued funding for the Farmland for a New Generation program, which provides resources to help beginning farmers, regardless of age, find land to farm across the state.
The state budget also maintains funding for Farm to School, which promotes the purchase of New York foods for schools and other local institutions while providing healthy meals for youth, which is so important to their health and future well-being.
Additionally, in the future, climate change will still be with us and good agricultural practices can have a positive role in mitigation. Part of the state budget is funding earmarked for the Restore Mother Nature Environmental Bond Act, which will be on the November ballot. If passed, funding would be available to further protect valuable farmland and to aid farms in the mitigation of and resilience to extreme weather.
During these unusual and uncertain times, I am thankful for the leadership and foresight that our state leaders have shown to support local farms and the land they steward so we can be assured that we will have access to quality, fresh, locally grown foods this year and well into the future.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
