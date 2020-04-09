Eco Talk: Pandemic shows importance of protecting farmland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this public health crisis, it is important to have faith that at some point in the future the uncertainty, stress and even fear we are experiencing will be a memory and many of the problems we focused on several months ago will once again have our attention. While our state elected leaders are working to address the COVID-19 public health crisis, they are also looking to the future.

On the state level, many organizations spearheaded by American Farmland Trust and the Alliance for New York’s Farmland worked closely with the New York’s senate and assembly leadership and Gov. Cuomo to ensure the recently adopted state budget reflects support for the next generation of farmers seeking farmland and farmers looking to protect their land for the future.

There are almost 7 million acres devoted to agriculture in New York. These acres provide a solid foundation for both the local and state economies and our food system. Recently, perhaps, we have come to understand the important role farmers have in providing locally grown, fresh and healthy food. They have been working right through this crisis as an essential industry.