Eco Talk: Planting trees, and how they can prevent snowy drives

Mother Nature explained to us this week, “It’s winter in the Finger Lakes and you’d better be ready to drive in snowy conditions.”

“I love driving a car when it’s snowing, and driving through snow drifts in the road," said no one ever. It’s dangerous to drive during the winter months, and I am thankful for the public employees who plow our roads and make them safe to drive so I don’t crash into a tree. Thank you to our highway superintendents and municipal employees for keeping our roads safe for travel.

I like to plant trees, not crash cars into them. It’s hard to think about planting trees in nice weather when it's winter outside. However, it’s a great time to budget and plan for spring tree planting. There are other planning considerations, such as determining the planting location, the planting process and the required maintenance to ensure a healthy tree. "The Cornell Guide for Planting and Maintaining Trees and Shrubs" by George L. Good and Richard Weir III is a great publication, just an internet search away or through your local Cornell Cooperative Extension environmental educator (like me).

Retail prices to purchase trees depend on the size of the tree. Sometimes the price is determined by the size of the container (where the roots are), or sometimes by the thickness of the trunk (sometimes called diameter or caliper). There may be other factors that determine the price, but generally the larger the tree, the more expensive. I like to buy small trees because they are cheaper, and I can plant more of them within my budget.

You’ll want to consider the work that goes into planting a tree: digging, carrying and lifting sometimes very heavy weight. Planting a tree can be hard work. If you are a do-it-yourselfer like me, you might plant trees with a spade shovel. Some people use machines such as mini-excavators or skid steers with augers to excavate the soil. Larger trees require more time and labor because they are heavier. Large trees may require machinery to move them around the yard, while smaller trees can be carried around the property by hand. If you’re lucky like me, you might have young people like my 10- and 14-year sons to do the carrying for you! Hiring a reputable company to plant your tree can be a great option.

Always remember to “dig safe” and “call 811 before you dig” — this is a free service to have utilities marked on a property so you don’t cause any damage by accidentally digging into a cable, gas, water, or electric line.

I like to plant very young and small trees that are affordable and easier to plant. This strategy is appropriate for me because I live in a rural setting. I plant lots of small trees in rows for privacy, and sometimes for reforestation. Some citizens, municipalities, farmers or businesses plant living snow fences. Living snow fences are rows of densely planted trees and shrubs designed to manage blowing and drifting snow away from roadways or driveways. They can also provide wildlife habitat and prevent erosion. According to a fact sheet prepared for the state Department of Transportation by the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, blowing snow (drifts) on roadways can increase the total costs of snow and ice control, increase travel time and reduce visibility and driver safety. I experienced these exact conditions during the snowstorm on my ride home last Wednesday. It may be worth considering the long-term benefits of safer roads associated with the financial costs of planting living snow fences. One way to minimize the total costs of living snow fences is to plant very small trees that can be purchased in large quantities. But where can you buy those? Good question.

The 2023 Tree, Shrub and Groundcover Sale is organized by the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District. Just about every county in New York has a Soil & Water Conservation District offering a similar tree sale program. This is the best deal around if you want to plant trees for conservation purposes such as windbreaks (living snow fences), wildlife habitat, erosion control, reforestation or landscaping. For example, you can purchase a bundle of 10 lilacs for just $25 in Cayuga County. Many types of trees are available, such as the eastern white pine, Colorado blue spruce and different apple tree varieties. Visit cayugaswcd.org, your local Soil & Water Conservation District, or contact me at ryan.staychock@cornell.edu for more information.