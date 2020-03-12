Eco Talk: Pothole season is here, so drive accordingly

Spring seems to be making an appearance, and along with the melting snow and warmer temperatures, we are starting to see potholes springing up in our roads and parking lots. While it is hard to believe there was a time when roads in the United States were considered to be in worse condition than they are today, they were. Those poor road conditions were due to improper construction, maintenance and drainage.

According to the Cornell Local Roads Program, it was an association of bicycle riders called the League of American Wheelman in 1893 who helped change the condition of the roads. By 1904, approximately 7% of the U.S. roads were considered improved, as they were graded and smooth. These improved roads were actually gravel!

As Rural Free Delivery of mail increased along with an increase in the use of cars, more pressure was placed on governments to build better roads. The condition of roads has improved greatly over the past 100 years, yet many of the problems we experience today are still related to drainage.

The CLRP estimates that highway agencies spend more than 25% of their budget on drainage. The results of poor drainage on road surface can be seen as rutting, cracking, erosion, washouts, heaving, flooding and potholes. Potholes are probably what drivers fear most.