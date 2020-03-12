Eco Talk: Pothole season is here, so drive accordingly

Spring seems to be making an appearance, and along with the melting snow and warmer temperatures, we are starting to see potholes springing up in our roads and parking lots. While it is hard to believe there was a time when roads in the United States were considered to be in worse condition than they are today, they were. Those poor road conditions were due to improper construction, maintenance and drainage.
According to the Cornell Local Roads Program, it was an association of bicycle riders called the League of American Wheelman in 1893 who helped change the condition of the roads. By 1904, approximately 7% of the U.S. roads were considered improved, as they were graded and smooth. These improved roads were actually gravel!
As Rural Free Delivery of mail increased along with an increase in the use of cars, more pressure was placed on governments to build better roads. The condition of roads has improved greatly over the past 100 years, yet many of the problems we experience today are still related to drainage.
The CLRP estimates that highway agencies spend more than 25% of their budget on drainage. The results of poor drainage on road surface can be seen as rutting, cracking, erosion, washouts, heaving, flooding and potholes. Potholes are probably what drivers fear most.
According to the calendar, at least, we're approaching spring, which many consider pothole season. So where do potholes come from? Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of water under the pavement. You might remember from grade school science class that when water freezes, it actually expands. You can see this happen every time we make ice cubes. If you look closely, you can see a bump that develops in the top of the ice cube; this is the result of expansion.
The same expansion of water, as seen when making ice cubes, happens during a freezing period under the road surface if water has gotten under the road. The expansion of the water when frozen weakens the pavement surface and can actually bend and crack the pavement. When the thaw comes and the ice melts, the water contracts, leaving the pavement weakened and unsupported, resulting in gaps and cracks of the pavement surface. These gaps and cracks allow more water to get under the pavement surface. When this occurs, especially over several freeze-thaw cycles, the pavement continues to weaken and cracks open.
As winter winds down, roads thaw from the top down, with road shoulders remaining frozen even when the road is thawed because of different materials used in their construction. A worst case scenario, or making it ideal for pothole formation, is when an unfrozen layer is over a frozen base and the shoulders are still frozen. One way to remedy this situation and protect roads is to temporarily post roads to restrict heavy vehicles. The time period to protect the roads from heavy traffic is relatively short, and it may help reduce roads from failing during the spring thaw. This type of restriction is not popular with local users, and we do not see it implemented or even suggested by local highway departments.
As we now know, potholes occur when asphalt pavement fails from water in the structure under the asphalt, weakening the subsoil structure. Traffic moving over the affected area creates stress and breaks the now poorly supported pavement surface. Potholes can also occur in dirt or gravel roads and are also caused by water trapped below the surface. To avoid potholes, it is important to maintain or improve the quality of underground drainage. This costs money and most highway department budgets are already stretched thin.
Once the road surface is weakened, the weight of traffic passing over the road surface displaces the materials under the surface. As the surface becomes displaced, the result is a pothole that seems to appear overnight!
There are estimates that in 2014, New York City drivers spent an average $2,300 a year due to damage from potholes. Damage from potholes can impact the car’s suspension and steering components, along with damage to the wheels and tires. Keeping your tires properly inflated can help reduce damage from potholes, plus proper inflation protects the rims should you hit a pothole.
With pothole season here, find your tire pressure gauge and check your tire pressure, slow down, and take extra caution when approaching crews working on the roads addressing potholes to make sure you and your car are safe.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.