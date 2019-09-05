I do not believe anyone would disagree with the World Health Organization statement that “water safety and quality are fundamental to human development and well-being. Providing access to safe water is one of the most effective instruments in promoting health and reducing poverty.” According to a 2017 WHO report, 71% of the global population is using a safely managed drinking water service, yet in 2015 an estimated 2.1 billion people worldwide lacked safe water at home. Both WHO and UNICEF are working toward universal and equitable access to safe water for all by 2030.
These statistics brought home the fact for me that I take clean water for granted. I turn the faucet on and expect that there will be water available to me. I believe some of this comes from the fact that we are basically surrounded by fresh water; most notable are the Finger Lakes.
The east and west boundaries of Cayuga and Seneca counties touch two of the major Finger Lakes, plus Owasco Lake is within Cayuga County. Cayuga, Seneca and Skaneateles lakes provide fresh surface water for recreation and drinking water, and are visually appealing to local residents and tourists alike.
The quality of the water in the Finger Lakes has become a concern to the community. As with many fresh surface water lakes around New York state, the country and even the world, the Finger Lakes have their challenges with invasive species, and harmful algal blooms have once again produced newsworthy headlines.
As a resident, we often fail to acknowledge that we all live in a watershed. While each of the Finger Lakes has its own associated watershed, they too are located within an even larger watershed.
Lake Ontario is one of five Great Lakes, which make up the largest system of fresh surface water on the planet. In total, they account for about 20% of all the fresh water on earth. In spite of their size, they too have water quality concerns primarily related to aquatic invasive species, impacts from climate change and nutrient loading from several sources, including sewage treatment, industrial processes and agricultural runoff.
Lake Ontario’s watershed is quite large; it includes several states and parts of Canada. In New York, it covers most of what is loosely defined as northwestern New York and has 326 miles of shoreline. Moving inland or south of Lake Ontario’s shoreline, the watershed includes the 11 Finger Lakes. Many people are surprised to learn that the Finger Lakes actually drain north into Lake Ontario.
Working toward implementing conservation practices on agricultural land is a positive step toward improving the water quality in the Finger Lakes. There are some barriers, however, to the adoption of conservation practices on some agricultural lands because of who actually owns the land. Interestingly, approximately 30% of cropland in the Great Lakes region of New York is rented by farmers from non-farm landowners. Non-farm landowners can play an important role in protecting the health of the Finger Lakes.
According to American Farmland Trust, landowners who rent farmland to farmers feel they don’t have all the necessary information to ensure their rented land is well-managed. Many farmers today implement conservation practices on the land they own, yet they feel the landowner they rent from may not support expanding those same practices onto the land they rent. To start to solve this dilemma, open communication between the two parties is critical to increasing conservation on rented land.
Are you interested in learning more about protecting water quality though conservation practices regardless of whether you own agricultural land or not? Do you want to learn more about nutrient usage within watersheds, unusual and changing weather patterns and harmful algal blooms? Please join a public conversation scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the South Seneca School in Ovid. This forum, sponsored by the Seneca County Farm Bureau, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District, Community Science Institute and Seneca Meadows Landfill, seeks to address complex issues through public dialogue between community members and a panel of experts. For more information about the presenters and topics the forum will address, visit Seneca County CCE’s website at senecacountycce.org.
This forum will provide an opportunity to start the conversation in our communities, allowing us to take the first steps to improve the quality of water on the land we control individually for the benefit of the environment and water quality.