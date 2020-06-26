Eco Talk: Recent award highlights importance of soil health

Soil scientists have been raising concerns about the need to preserve soil in areas capable of feeding a growing world population while also planning for the effects of climate change.

Many are surprised to learn that there are actually people who study soil. These scientists have found that there is a lot going on in soil that is often overlooked. Soil scientists who study this non-renewable natural resource covering the Earth’s dry surfaces evaluate its biological, chemical and physical properties, along with its fertility. When combined, these properties provide information about the management needs for crop production.

Many also believe that soil is inert, but in reality it is a thriving metropolis of organisms. Underground there are thousands of living organisms, including small animals, insects and numerous forms of fungi called mycorrhizae, along with bacteria, protozoa and even algae. When all these are in balance, the soil is considered to be healthy.

Different types of soil provide different habitats for the microorganisms that live in it. Since these are living creatures, they, too, along with the plant roots, require air and water to live. Depending on where and when a sample is taken, one can find thousands of algae and amoebas along with millions of different bacteria in just a teaspoon of healthy, fertile soil.