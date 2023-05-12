No Mow May has created quite a buzz in multiple communities. There have been some new developments in this concept that are worth considering as a follow-up to my April 28 Eco Talk column.

Probably the first, and most disappointing, is that the original paper reporting the results of the study has been withdrawn. The reason for the retraction was poor identification of bee species visiting the study plots and reports of plants flowering in May that typically do not flower until late summer.

It is disappointing to me and other scientists when poor scientific methods are used and the results find their way into practice. This type of poor scientific work can cause mistrust of the scientific community by the public. The majority of scientists work hard to provide good results that can be repeated elsewhere. As the saying goes, “one bad apple ..."

Also, pollinator experts indicate that dandelion pollen does not provide adequate nutrition for all pollinators. Rather than No Mow May, they are suggesting homeowners plant pollinator-friendly flowers, grasses and shrubs. Creating wildflower zones in home gardens and adding pollinator-friendly grasses and shrubs offers habitat and benefits to pollinators year-round, not just for one month.

A properly managed lawn can provide some environmental benefits, yet they do not provide much food for pollinators. The University of Minnesota suggests creating a "bee lawn." A bee lawn includes other plants such as Dutch white clover and creeping thyme. These low-flowering plants will attract bees and survive when the lawn is mowed at the recommended height of 3 to 4.5 inches.

It may take some getting used to having non-turf grass plants growing in the yard, but then again, Mother Nature has always wanted a mixture of plants.

Closer to home, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Albany County established some plots using seed mixes advertised as pollinator lawns. An overview of the project is available on YouTube, titled, “What’s Bugging You First Fridays.” It was recorded in January.

Also, Cornell’s turf team continues to encourage mowing at the highest setting, yet most homeowner mowers won’t cut above 3 to 3.5 inches. Plus, lawnmowers do not come out of the box at the correct cutting height!

Adjusting your blade height is relatively easy. Run the mower a few feet and measure the height of the remaining grass leaf. You can then adjust the mower blade height up or down. Mowing too low can “scalp” the lawn, causing undue stress to the individual turf plants. If you are leaving clumps of grass, the height of the mower blade needs to be adjusted.

Also, follow the 1/3 rule, especially this time of year, when the grass is growing quickly and finding a dry time to mow is difficult. The 1/3 rule says you only want to mow off the top 1/3 of the turf grass blade. Mowing shorter stresses the individual plants and leads to an unhealthy lawn in the long term. If you are interested in learning more about turf grass management, consider watching "Cornell Turf Show" on YouTube. (It might be something different to watch during the Hollywood writers’ strike.)

Wondering what plants are native to central New York? The Master Gardener volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension can help. They have resources to identify which plant species are native and adapted to our climate.

What you and your neighbors do collectively to manage your lawns can make a difference in the environment. The estimated average lawn size in four major upstate cities is 8,078 square feet. It would take just over five lawns this size to make an acre. While that may not seem like a lot, imagine all the lawns grouped together.

Other considerations for helping the environment include leaving your grass clippings on the lawn to decompose and return their nutrients to the soil, reducing the need for commercial fertilizer. Keep clippings out of streams and other waterways to reduce their potential to add nutrients to larger waterbodies. And finally, please pick up after your dog- no matter how small the dog might be.

A properly maintained lawn, even with a few weeds, can be an environmental asset. Meanwhile, a poorly maintained lawn, whether from neglect, poor management or the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, can be an environmental liability.

For now, skip No Mow May to help maintain a healthy lawn. To explore other lawn care options, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office for information and assistance with other questions you may have.