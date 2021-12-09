Eco Talk: Reconsidering 'ugly' produce might help reduce food waste

Prior to Thanksgiving, I wrote about the importance of reducing food waste and how small changes we can make would have lasting impacts on the amount of food ending up in landfills. I had not previously considered the amount of unharvested produce that is left in farmer’s fields.

With increasing food insecurity, it is difficult to imagine that by some estimates, 40% of edible food is left in the field unharvested. There are various reasons for this, which include lack of labor, lack of markets or demand for the produce, and visual imperfections.

I recently came across a study conducted at The Ohio State University where researchers were interested in learning how visually imperfect produce, such as crooked carrots, could be harvested and sold for consumption. Having consumers purchase the so-called “ugly” produce, which is as nutritionally healthy as their “picture-perfect” equivalent, would reduce food waste.

Several recent studies in different states indicate that close to 40% of unharvested food is edible but is disked into the ground for various reasons, one of which is visual imperfections making it unmarketable. The Ohio State study was working to determine how to make the less attractive food acceptable to consumers.

When 1,300 U.S. residents who shop for food and then cook it at home were surveyed using different scenarios involving perfect carrots, imperfect carrots and points of purchase, some interesting results emerged. One of the scenarios asked shoppers if they would purchase a bunch of carrots containing some ugly carrots or a perfect bunch at the same price. No surprise, the ugly carrot bunch was passed over. However, researchers learned when bunches containing 40% ugly carrots and 60% perfect standard carrots were offered at farmers markets, they were more frequently purchased.

When we are shopping at farmers markets, we understand we are buying from the farmer. Shoppers at farmers markets are more accepting of less-than-perfect, and felt that any imperfections were an indication of “natural." When less-than-standard carrots were offered in a grocery store scenario in the online survey, they were passed over for the standard carrot bunches.

I have grown carrots in my garden, and when I harvest the carrots at the end of the season, I would definitely classify them as less than perfect. They are still tasty, I just need to take more time to clean them up compared to straight, standard, store-bought carrots. Yet once the garden carrots are cut up into a stew, who remembers what they looked like! I also must admit that I am a typical produce shopper, and identify with the results of the survey due to my produce-buying habits.

Another result of the online survey indicates that consumers would purchase less-than-perfect carrots if the price was reduced. Again, this is a visual preference, as the misshapen carrots have the same nutritional values as the perfect carrots. Yet once you reduce the price for the ugly carrots, they are now considered of lower quality.

So why does produce offered in grocery stores all look the same? It is not really the farmers' determination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set standards for produce. These standards indicate how much less-than-ideal produce can be sent to market. The Ohio State study suggests now might be a good time to review these standards for possible revisions to further reduce food waste.

As we continue to prepare for the upcoming holiday season, let's continue to be mindful of the impact food waste has on both the environment and our pocketbook, and continue to take steps to reduce food waste. The full research article will be published in The Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

