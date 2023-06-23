Nice bass! Congratulations to Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion, for catching a huge 9-pound smallmouth bass on Friday, June 15, the opening day of bass season on Cayuga Lake. Thomas and his cousin Eric Sullivan last week won the Cayuga Lake event organized by Finger Lakes Open bass tournament. This is not the same event as the pro series; these events are “open” to two-person boats to enter a fishing competition. There is a fee to enter the competition ranging from $80 to $300. The more boats that enter the competition, the more prize money available to win. Visit fingerlakesopen.com to learn more about upcoming fishing competitions you can enter.

I want to bring attention to the fact that Thomas returned the fish back into Cayuga Lake. He is quoted saying, “We just did not want to stress the fish out any further, so we put her back ASAP. I would be nothing happier than another angler catching the fish of a lifetime.” When any angler catches a fish and returns the fish back to the waters it is called “catch and release.” Thank-you, Thomas, for your sportsmanship, and please let me know exactly where I can cast on Cayuga Lake to reel that beautiful fish into my hands. I promise to catch and release it, following in your footsteps.

In the New York state fishing regulations, the term “black bass” refers to both smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Smallmouth bass are different than largemouth bass. The upper jaw on smallmouth does not extend past the eye of the fish compared to the largemouth upper jaw that does extend past the eye. Both these fish are considered warm water sport fish in New York state. Largemouth bass grow to 25 inches, and smallmouth bass to 24 inches. They both eat insects and small fish, and the largemouth prefer frogs while the smallmouth prefer crayfish.

"Spawning" is a term used to define when a female fish lays eggs in the water. Specifically, it is the release of eggs from the ovary. After spawning, a male fish will fertilize as many eggs as possible. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, largemouth bass spawn May through July in shallow and weedy areas, and the smallmouth bass spawn over gravel or rocky bottoms from May through June. Both spread eggs over nests that the males will guard as the eggs turn to larvae, and then the eggs hatch and the tiny fish are called fry, which then grow larger into fingerlings or juveniles. Once the young fish disperse away from the nest, the males will no longer guard the nest.

Cayuga Lake is the third largest lake that is entirely inside of New York state. It is 42,956 acres large. Seneca Lake is a bit larger at 43,393 acres, and Oneida Lake is 51,243 acres. Cayuga Lake is 38 miles in length with a maximum width of 3.5 miles, and a maximum depth of 435 feet. There is a variety of fish species in the lake, including: lake trout, Atlantic salmon (also called landlocked salmon), rainbow trout, brown trout, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, chain pickerel, bluegill, pumpkinseed, black crappie, yellow perch, channel catfish, brown bullhead, freshwater drum, common carp, longnose gar, white sucker, longnose sucker, alewives, rainbow smelt, gizzard shad, round goby and lake sturgeon. This is a remarkable list of fish. Every year the state DEC manages the stocking of Cayuga Lake with about 25,000 brown trout, 40,000 Atlantic salmon and 60,000 lake trout.

There is great opportunity to catch fish in Cayuga Lake. If you haven’t purchased your New York state fishing license, make sure to get one before you go fishing. They are good for one year from the purchase date, so you will be covered until next summer, including ice fishing season and the traditional April 1 trout celebration. Don’t forget to be safe when you go fishing. Bring a friend or a family member because it's safer to fish with friends, and don’t forget your cellphone. Bring other necessary gear such as needle-nose pliers to help remove hooks from fish mouths and cut fishing line, a net, a bucket, bug spray, sunscreen, sunglasses, rain gear and a hat. Have a plan in place and know where you are going.

Every day is a good day to go fishing in Cayuga Lake. If you have yet to fish in New York state, you may want to start fishing this weekend. There’s a 9-pound smallmouth bass someplace in Cayuga Lake waiting to be caught, again.