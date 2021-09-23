Eco Talk: Recycling clothes also critical for environment

Cayuga County’s household chemical collection event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, still has some time slots available, but do not wait to register as last year’s event reached capacity and closed early. More information can be found by searching for "Cayuga County Household Hazardous Waste" or calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876. The 2021 Cayuga Recycles events have once again been well-attended and are stretching the budget.
With the calendar indicating fall has arrived, many are changing over closets preparing for cooler temperatures. In doing so, you may have or will discover some clothing and other items you no longer want or need. I hope you will take a few minutes to consider the "reduce, reuse, recycle" process for any out of date, worn, torn or stained clothing, shoes and other household textiles rather than taking the easy way and tossing them in the trash.
According to the nonprofit Council for Textile Recycling, the average U.S. citizen disposes of approximately 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles, which includes footwear, accessories, towels, bedding and draperies each year. Most of these can be recycled. No need for them to be in wearable condition, however; they need to be clean and dry.
The Environmental Protection Agency indicates the textile recycling industry recycles about 3.8 billion pounds of textile waste each year. Unfortunately, this accounts for 15% of textile waste, with 85% being landfilled. These discarded textiles will use about 5% of all landfill space, which is both expensive and shrinking.
About 20 years ago, the apparel industry started producing newer styles of clothing with greater frequency than in the past. This trend is referred to as "fast fashion," and there is a cost. The rate of recycling textiles has remained at 15% for over a decade and shows little sign of increasing. The environmental implications of purchasing less expensive and trendy clothing are discussed at length through a web search for "fast fashion."
Since the mid-1940s, charities and the textile recycling industry have repurposed and recycled billions of pounds of clothing, household textiles, shoes and accessories. Belts, purses, stuffed animals and sneakers can also be recycled. Did you realize that one pair of shoes weighs about one pound? Three T-shirts, a bedsheet, a dress, several items of children’s clothing and even a backpack also weigh about one pound.
Locally, we have been recycling plastic, aluminum, metals and cardboard for decades. Now we need to consider recycling unwanted clothing and household textiles. There are various opportunities to recycles textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept textiles. What is placed in the bins is sorted and resold or sent to developing countries.
Items that cannot be reused in their original form because they are ripped or stained can be repurposed into industrial rags, insulation, stuffing for upholstery, carpet padding and, sometimes, paper products. According to the Council for Textile Recycling, 45% of the collected textiles are exported to other countries as secondhand clothing; 30% is recycled and turned into wiping rags used in industrial settings or as absorbents; 20% is recycled into fibers used to make insulation, carpet padding and materials used by the automotive industry; and the remaining 5% is waste.
Textiles that find their way into landfills, even those made with natural fibers, do not degrade under landfill conditions due to a lack of oxygen and sunlight needed in the decomposition process. Not sure if you should recycle something? Stop into any of the local resale stores and ask if they can accept an item. Several times now I have questioned if an item I had was wanted and asked when I dropped off a donation, and sure enough they accepted it!
Through recycling your unwanted textiles you will be helping local nonprofits generate needed income for their mission and programs, as well as help save ever-shrinking landfill space and reduce the impact on the environment.
A quick event reminder: Compact fluorescent light bulbs will not be accepted, but can be recycled at big box home improvement stores. There are bins inside the entrance doors and plastic bags to place the bulbs for safe disposal.
Do you have latex paint? This is paint that can be cleaned up with water. Let it harden, so it does not run out of the can, and then throw it out with the trash. See last week’s Eco Talk column for information.
Together we can continue to make positive steps to keep ourselves and the environment protected.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.