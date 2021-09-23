Eco Talk: Recycling clothes also critical for environment

About 20 years ago, the apparel industry started producing newer styles of clothing with greater frequency than in the past. This trend is referred to as "fast fashion," and there is a cost. The rate of recycling textiles has remained at 15% for over a decade and shows little sign of increasing. The environmental implications of purchasing less expensive and trendy clothing are discussed at length through a web search for "fast fashion."

Since the mid-1940s, charities and the textile recycling industry have repurposed and recycled billions of pounds of clothing, household textiles, shoes and accessories. Belts, purses, stuffed animals and sneakers can also be recycled. Did you realize that one pair of shoes weighs about one pound? Three T-shirts, a bedsheet, a dress, several items of children’s clothing and even a backpack also weigh about one pound.

Locally, we have been recycling plastic, aluminum, metals and cardboard for decades. Now we need to consider recycling unwanted clothing and household textiles. There are various opportunities to recycles textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept textiles. What is placed in the bins is sorted and resold or sent to developing countries.