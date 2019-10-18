The Finger Lakes are at or just reaching peak fall foliage, and this past weekend saw many leaf peepers out and about! While many of our trees are starting to drop their leaves, the change of season will see more come down. Have you noticed that some trees lose their leaves before others? This is often related to the species of tree. There are a few species of trees that hold their leaves well into the fall and early winter, which can make cleanup a challenge.
All yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings and other organic matter, needs to be handled properly all year-round to protect the environment from high levels of nutrients that may leach out from these materials should they be raked and placed in piles. Piles of leaves and grass clippings have the potential to compress and will produce a leachate, which is a liquid generated during decomposition that can contain high levels of nutrients.
Any yard waste that is placed or finds its way, either intentionally or unintentionally, on or into a stream bank, road ditch or storm sewer drain can cause contamination as it decomposes and enters a nearby water body. The result of nutrients entering a water body include the addition of unnecessary nutrients possibly tipping the balance to allow for a harmful algal bloom, increased aquatic plant growth inhibiting recreation or even a fish kill due to oxygen being depleted from the water.
There are several environmentally conscious ways to manage yard waste that will result in an environmentally friendly yard and protect water quality.
One of the simplest ways to manage yard waste is to leave grass clippings on the lawn and mow over the fallen leaves to shred them while also spreading the small pieces across the lawn. Together these are called green manure and, when fully decomposed, will provide necessary nutrients to fertilize the lawn naturally.
With these "free" nutrients, there is no need to bag and either drag the bags to the curb or off to a recognized disposal location. Every community has a different method of handling yard waste, so be sure to check with your trash hauler or municipality ahead of time. Please make every effort to keep yard waste from entering any waste stream that may end up in a landfill.
Other options for using leaves include spreading them over landscape plantings as a protective mulch from harsh winter temperatures, or using them as a weed barrier for spring plantings in vegetable gardens or around cane berries, such as raspberries or blueberries, or to protect ornamental shrubs.
Have you ever considered starting a compost pile? Now is a good opportunity, as you can use the green grass clippings and brown leaves in alternating layers. They will be ready for use next spring, but be sure to locate any compost piles where runoff from rain or snow melt will not contribute more nutrients to nearby drainage ditches or streams.
Avoid placing leaves and grass clippings along stream banks. The leaves can mat and may cause plants currently stabilizing the stream bank to weaken or die. Should a heavy rain or snow melt event occur, any weak stream banks could erode. Stream bank erosion contributes sediment and nutrients to any receiving water body it is connected to.
Interested in learning more about what to do with fall leaves? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has some information at dec.ny.gov/public/46613.html. Take a minute when visiting with neighbors and friends to remind them to do their part in managing leaves and yard waste appropriately not only this fall, but year-round. Every little bit does help to keep nutrients where they can be effectively used by desired plants and out of water bodies and the environment.