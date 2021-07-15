Eco Talk: Season for hydrilla vigilance has come

Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant that threatens Cayuga County lakes, rivers and streams. It grows rapidly to form choking green mats in water up to 30 feet deep, making boating, swimming or fishing in those areas practically impossible. If action is taken quickly when hydrilla is first found in a water body, before it creates an infestation, there are treatment options that are available that can eradicate this plant before it becomes a permanent menace.
Hydrilla was first discovered in the inlet to Cayuga Lake 10 years ago, near the Ithaca Farmers Market. It has since been found in Fall Creek, in the shallow waters offshore of the south end of Cayuga Lake including Stewart Park, and in the Finger Lakes Marine Service marina in Lansing. In Cayuga County, it was found in Cayuga Lake offshore of Aurora near Wells College in 2016 and at Don’s Marina in King Ferry in 2018. All of these areas have been treated in some way to work toward the eradication of these hydrilla populations in Cayuga Lake.
In Cayuga County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo district, has worked on a project the past four summers aimed toward the eradication of hydrilla from the Aurora-area portion of Cayuga Lake. Fluridone H4C, in a slow release pellet form, was used to treat the hydrilla in the primary treatment zone, and chelated copper was used for spot treatments. This treatment has been successful in reducing the amount of hydrilla in this area while maintaining the diversity of native plants. A site visit performed in early October 2020 by an Army Corps of Engineers contractor, however, detected several patches of hydrilla north of the original treatment area. This approximately 11-acre area is being treated as part of the ongoing project in 2021, which started this month. It is anticipated that the treatment during the summer months will continue for a number of years.
During the treatment, the Cayuga County Health Department monitors the drinking water from the Wells College water distribution system. For more information on the monitoring, visit cayugacounty.us/1540/Eradication-Project-in-Aurora.
The other population of hydrilla in Cayuga County, at Don’s Marina in King Ferry, was dredged in early 2019. After the dredging, weekly monitoring was carried out by staff of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and they found a small patch of hydrilla plants in that area that spring. During the summer of 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers applied endothall in a granular form. Hydrilla has not been found in any surveys of this area since 2019.
In 2020, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, under Cathy McGlynn, launched a new Cayuga Lake Hydrilla Management Plan, developed in cooperation with Finger Lakes Institute and Finger Lakes PRISM. All Cayuga Lake hydrilla monitoring, control and education efforts lakewide are being managed by this newly centralized program.
Since it seems highly likely that hydrilla will be found in the future at additional sites around Cayuga Lake, carried and dropped by boats and birds, we want to find it early, so we can take measures to stop it from proliferating. We also want to prevent its movement to other area lakes and rivers. One thing you can do to help us find any new patches of hydrilla is to become a hydrilla hunter. Information on how to identify and report hydrilla can be found on the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network’s webpage at cayugalake.org. There are also hydrilla information boxes managed by the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network at the launches, marinas and parks near the present treatment areas in the village of Aurora; at Stewart Park, Cass Park and the Cornell Sailing Center in Ithaca; and in the Myers Park and Salt Point areas in Lansing.
If you want to get involved further, the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network has lake rakes for you to use off your dock or boat to check the water for the presence of hydrilla. This is especially important from July into late autumn, when hydrilla plants are at their full extent. Please contact Jenn at programs@cayugalake.org to receive information and arm yourself with a lake rake.
Finally, if you boat in Cayuga Lake or any other lake, you can clean the weeds off your boat and dispose of them in the trash or in weed boxes available at many launches in Cayuga County.
Michele Wunderlich is an associate planner with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, Eileen O’Connor is environmental health director for the Cayuga County Health Department, and Hilary Lambert is steward and executive director of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network.