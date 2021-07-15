Eco Talk: Season for hydrilla vigilance has come

The other population of hydrilla in Cayuga County, at Don’s Marina in King Ferry, was dredged in early 2019. After the dredging, weekly monitoring was carried out by staff of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and they found a small patch of hydrilla plants in that area that spring. During the summer of 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers applied endothall in a granular form. Hydrilla has not been found in any surveys of this area since 2019.

Since it seems highly likely that hydrilla will be found in the future at additional sites around Cayuga Lake, carried and dropped by boats and birds, we want to find it early, so we can take measures to stop it from proliferating. We also want to prevent its movement to other area lakes and rivers. One thing you can do to help us find any new patches of hydrilla is to become a hydrilla hunter. Information on how to identify and report hydrilla can be found on the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network’s webpage at cayugalake.org. There are also hydrilla information boxes managed by the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network at the launches, marinas and parks near the present treatment areas in the village of Aurora; at Stewart Park, Cass Park and the Cornell Sailing Center in Ithaca; and in the Myers Park and Salt Point areas in Lansing.