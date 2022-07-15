Eco Talk: Snakes in New York usually a good sign

Snakes, and even the thought of them, can strike fear in many people. This fear is not unfounded, as snakes have existed for over 100 million years and were a threat to early man. The need to avoid them has evolved with us. Additionally, scientists have documented that other species, such as monkeys and some birds, have specific vocalizations to warn about the presence of snakes.

I suspect those who truly have a fear of snakes have already stopped reading! For those who are still with me — thanks. So, why am I writing about snakes? Over the weekend I was visiting a family member, went into the basement, and sure enough there was a garter snake happily eating spiders and whatever was caught in their web.

While one snake is not really enough to get me thinking about an article, it was after I received two inquiries about snakes that I realized I found my topic.

Let me begin by saying most snakes we encounter in New York are not poisonous. According to state Department of Environmental Conservation, there are 17 species of snakes in New York. Only three are venomous, and they are rarely seen. Most people are convinced the snake they are seeing is poisonous; however, given the opportunity to get away, most snakes will retreat and continue to be beneficial to the environment.

Snakes swallow their prey whole. Depending on the species of snake, they will eat earthworms, slugs, insects, birds, mice and other small rodents, frogs and other amphibians, fish and even other snakes. Snakes are considered beneficial, as their prey are often considered pests.

Snakes are part of the larger food chain. They become prey to hawks and herons, as well as racoons and foxes. I had a cat who was very efficient at catching both milk snakes and garter snakes. While she did not harm them, she did play with them.

When we find snakes around our homes, they are most likely looking for food, shelter or a mate. If they do not find what they are looking for they will move to another area. If you spot a snake outdoors, the suggested action is to do nothing and allow it to move along on its own.

The most common snakes in the Finger Lakes area are the garter snake, milk snake and northern water snake. The garter snake will feed on amphibians and insects, especially slugs. They are usually found along forest edges and wetlands, but will move through lawns and inhabit garden areas. The milk snake is frequently found in farmstead areas, as they prefer to feed on rodents. This makes them a friend to farmers, helping to keep the rodent population in check. The northern water snake, because of its location to water, is often thought to be the venomous cottonmouth. The cottonmouth does not live in New York. The northern black snake will defend itself if threatened, and eats frogs and fish.

Non-poisonous snakes have small teeth and generally will not break the skin should you be stuck. If you are in habitat that may have snakes, long pants and boots are recommended not only for protection against snakes, but other pests such as ticks and mosquitoes.

There are steps you can take to reduce the chances of having snakes in your yard. First, remove areas where snakes seek shelter, such as tall grassy areas, rock and wood piles, and fill in any abandoned animal burrows. Examine the exterior of your home’s foundation to eliminate entrances for both snakes and rodents. Keep the grass and groundcover near the foundation low. If you are aware of small rodents in the area, work to reduce their numbers and keep all pet and wildlife food in a secure area and off the ground.

Mothballs will not keep snakes away — this is a myth. Mothballs work at keeping moths out of stored clothing only. Using them inappropriately can cause damage to the environment and can be harmful to curious pets and children. Also, salt, often used to help control slugs, does not repel snakes.

Snakes are simply animals serving their purpose in the environment and food chain. Taking care when you encounter them protects both you and the snake. Perhaps consider having snakes in your yard a sign of a healthy environment.

What happened to the snake in the basement? It snuck under the clothes dryer. Next time I am visiting, I will have a box and broom ready to facilitate relocating it outside.