Eco Talk: Spongy moth, spotted lanternfly threatening our trees

Two devastating pests are awakening from their winter’s nap. The caterpillars of the spongy moth (previously known as gypsy moth) are being found in some areas of the Southern Tier, the southwest Finger Lakes and northeastern New York. These areas experienced significant widespread outbreak last year. Also, spotted lanternfly eggs have begun to hatch in warmer sections of the state on Long Island, and the recent warm weather will see eggs hatch locally.

The eastern Finger Lakes did not experience widespread damage from the spongy moth in 2021; however, woodlot owners are concerned about the defoliation caused by the caterpillars as they eat the emerging young leaves of many tree species. Their favorite is oak!

The early damage from the tiny caterpillars often goes unnoticed. Once the caterpillars are about 1 inch, their appetites increase and their feeding becomes visible with thinning tree canopies. The caterpillars will grow to 2 inches before becoming adult moths. Now is a good time to look for the emerging caterpillars, especially where damage was observed last year.

Research indicates that when spongy moth populations become high, they collapse within a year or two from two diseases. One disease is a virus and the other is a fungus. Both of these diseases were observed during the 2021 outbreak of spongy moth, even eliminating some of the populations.

Researchers are finding both diseases are more effective when there are large numbers of spongy moth. The virus kills the caterpillars slowly and remains dormant in the soil. The fungus kills the caterpillars quickly, between four and seven days, with timing dependent on temperature and humidity. The fungus, discovered in 1989, will produce spores that actually grow out of the infected larvae and shoot into the air, infecting nearby larvae. There are also resting spores that live in the soil, but over time their numbers begin to decrease.

The virus can be mass-produced in the lab but is expensive to do so, and it is not being commercially produced. The fungus has yet to be successfully produced in the lab, so we need to rely on nature for its production. Both diseases work best when temperatures are cool in May and June, along with an increased frequency of rain.

Most deciduous trees (trees that lose their leaves in the fall) will use their energy reserves if defoliated by spongy moth caterpillars and produce a second set of leaves. Should a drought occur this summer, landscape trees stressed from spongy moth defoliation can be watered to help them recover from the stress. Conifers (evergreen trees) such as spruce or Douglas firs do not have the ability to produce new growth midseason. If they are completely defoliated by the spongy moth caterpillar they will not survive. Egg mass removal or early treatments are especially important for conifers.

Most treatment options to manage spongy moth require a professional; however, there are a few that homeowners can use. If an insecticide is used, read the label and follow the directions. Remember, the label is the law. Contact professional applicators early, as timing is critical to successfully control spongy moth caterpillars.

There are sticky and barrier bands that can be wrapped around tree trunks to trap older caterpillars as they start to move around. Do not place sticky material directly on bark. The bands are not 100% effective, but will control a small portion of the population. Avoid trapping non-target species like birds.

Spotted lanternfly (SLF) was found in Ithaca a few years ago, and more recently outside of Binghamton. These invasive insects also overwinter as an egg mass and are hatching now. Their egg mass can be confused with spongy moth egg masses. As the name suggests, spongy moth egg masses look like a sponge, while SLF egg masses have a waxy protective coating. While the spongy moth eggs hatch into caterpillars, the SLF hatch into wingless, bright red nymphs.

Last month, a wholesale shipment of nursery stock from in a state known to be infested with SLF arrived in New York state with egg masses. The state Department of Agriculture & Markets followed up and all egg masses were destroyed. This is a reminder to closely inspect any outdoor plants, items and vehicles arriving from an area infested with SLF to prevent hitchhikers and introducing SLF locally.

If you need help identifying either of these devastating pests, or have other gardening or landscape questions, the Master Gardener volunteers at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County are available between 10 a.m. and noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2875.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

