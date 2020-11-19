Eco Talk: Spotted lanternfly found in Ithaca

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that has made its way to the Finger Lakes. On Nov. 10, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed that several SLF adults and SLF egg masses were found in the Ithaca area. While many are disappointed that we were not able to fend this insect off longer, the reality is that we now need to prepare for the implications of its establishment in our area.

Earlier this week I attended a webinar conducted by Penn State Cooperative Extension. The Berks County extension educator giving the webinar lives with this pest. Berks County is where the SLF was first discovered in 2014. He shared that there are lots of incomplete observations and unproven facts about the pest. While a lot is known about SLF in its native range of China, India and Vietnam, much is still being learned about SLF here in the northeastern U.S.

Hopefully by now, everyone knows what the SLF adult looks like. It is a visually interesting insect and, as an adult, it's easily seen because of its size and coloration. Color photos of the spotted lanternfly, at various life stages, are on the USDA Pest Alert website. Thanks to the recent below freezing temperatures, SLF adults most likely have died, but their survival will be through laid egg masses, which can be difficult to locate.