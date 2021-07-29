Eco Talk: Spotted lanternfly remains a threat

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is the common name for a visually interesting insect, but one that is invasive and creates significant concern. First identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has since spread, with adults and egg masses identified in the Ithaca area last fall. Fortunately, no new areas with egg masses have been found in the Finger Lakes so far this year.
Work to stop the spread of the SLF continues around the Ithaca area. This includes removing trees where the original masses were located, with some as high as 30 feet above ground level. This height prevented inspectors on the ground from identifying them and explains why some SLF nymphs are in the same area this year. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets continues to monitor the area and is striving to keep that particular population in check.
In New York, the SLF is in all five boroughs of New York City, as well as a few nearby areas like Westchester and Sloatsburg. These areas are not to the level of major infestations, but the challenge is that SLF is a good hitchhiker. It is believed that hitchhiking is how the SLF arrived in Ithaca.
The adult SLF will travel on and in different types of vehicles. The adults will fly into trucks being loaded, and open car windows. I was aware of this when I witnessed an adult fly into my slightly cracked car window last fall! I was quick to swat the pest, and immediately shut the windows.
When not hitchhiking, the SLF's normal movement is walking, jumping and flying short distances. Any long-distance movement would occur when people moved materials infested with egg masses. The SLF usually lays eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks; however, any smooth surface, such as brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood and even dead plants will do.
One of the many challenges in managing SLF is its many life stages, and the fact that it feeds on many different plants. When accidentally introduced to Korea, it became a major pest, attacking an estimated 65 different plant species. Of those 65 species, about 25 either grow naturally or are agricultural crops in the U.S.
The SLF has a wide range of host plants from which they suck sap from young stems and leaves. The SLF is a potential threat to several important agricultural crops in New York, such as grapes, apples, peaches and other stone fruits, hops and forest trees. In forests, hardwoods are of particular concern, especially walnut trees.
Spotted lanternfly nymphs are attracted to tree of heaven, an invasive tree native to the SLF’s habitat. Tree of heaven was imported from China in the 1700s as an ornamental tree, but can now be found along roadsides, forest edges and limestone outcroppings, plus it will thrive on land abandoned in urban areas.
Research has proven that the SLF prefers and is more prolific when tree of heaven is available as a host plant; however, it is not required for the SLF to reproduce. Penn State researchers are finding that the SLF lays a higher number of egg masses with tree of heaven present, but other trees, such as black walnut and willow, are a suitable substitute.
While we are all concerned about this invasive pest, be careful of misinformation that may be circulating. In hard-hit areas of Pennsylvania, some fell prey to individuals selling ineffective pesticides. The use of circle traps has been effective in capturing SLF nymphs, as they often fall out of the tree canopy. The trap will capture them as they attempt to climb back into the tree.
Fortunately, none of the life stages of the SLF bite or sting humans or pets; plus, no known toxins have been found in the SLF so far. Pets, especially dogs, are naturally curious and may ingest things they should not, so there is a possibility your pet could taste one. The safest course of action is to keep pets away from living or dead SLF.
Federal, state and local agencies continue to educate communities about the SLF to stop establishment of this potentially economic and environmentally devastating pest. It will be through the vigilance of the public to spot and report any suspected findings to the Division of Plant Industry at (800) 554-4501 or plants@agriclture.ny.gov, or to local Cornell Cooperative Extension offices. More information about the SLF can be found at nysipm.cornell.edu/environment/invasive-species-exotic-pests/spotted-lanternfly, which also provides a suggested method for monitoring for the SLF.
Let’s continue to remain vigilant for this unwanted pest that is knocking at our door.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.