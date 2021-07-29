Eco Talk: Spotted lanternfly remains a threat

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is the common name for a visually interesting insect, but one that is invasive and creates significant concern. First identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has since spread, with adults and egg masses identified in the Ithaca area last fall. Fortunately, no new areas with egg masses have been found in the Finger Lakes so far this year.

Work to stop the spread of the SLF continues around the Ithaca area. This includes removing trees where the original masses were located, with some as high as 30 feet above ground level. This height prevented inspectors on the ground from identifying them and explains why some SLF nymphs are in the same area this year. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets continues to monitor the area and is striving to keep that particular population in check.

In New York, the SLF is in all five boroughs of New York City, as well as a few nearby areas like Westchester and Sloatsburg. These areas are not to the level of major infestations, but the challenge is that SLF is a good hitchhiker. It is believed that hitchhiking is how the SLF arrived in Ithaca.