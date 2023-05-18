I associate the word "stewardship" with environmentalism. The Merriam-Webster online dictionary defines stewardship as “1.) the office, duties, and obligations of a steward" and, "2.) the conducting, supervising, or managing of something; especially the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one's care.”

This definition is broad in scope. People can be stewards of different things, such as a financial trust, or a family heirloom handed down from generation to generation. Words are used differently throughout time. The word "stewardship" was first used in the Middle Ages as a job title for the manager of a large household.

Dr. Nathan J. Bennett and other scholars published an article about environmental stewardship in The Journal of Environmental Management in 2018 that defined “local environmental stewardship” as “the actions taken by individuals, groups or networks of actors, with various motivations and levels of capacity, to protect, care for or responsibly use the environment in pursuit of environmental and/or social outcomes in diverse social-ecological contexts."

That is a mouthful. The key words I take away are “actions” and “to protect, care for or responsibly use.” Proper recycling and composting organic waste are two simple examples of environmental stewardship. Other great examples of environmental stewardship in our community include farming, conserving energy by turning lights off, and the use of conservation easements to preserve natural spaces and agricultural land into perpetuity. Environmental stewardship includes a range of actions that are important in protecting our natural and agricultural resources.

As a graduate teaching assistant while pursuing my master’s degree, I once had a conversation with a student about careers in natural resources. I remember encouraging him to seek a leadership position in a natural resources agency because I thought his personality would be an asset to any public agency. Without hesitation he said, “No way, Mr. Staychock, I want to be a foot soldier for the environment. I don’t want to be a manager, I want to do stuff and get my hands dirty for the environment. We have enough managers; we need people to do the work!” His enthusiasm to “do stuff for the environment” was awesome — he wanted a career implementing environmental stewardship. He wanted to be a “foot soldier for the environment.”

We need more foot soldiers for the environment, because so many of our ecological threats require “all hands on deck” to manage our collective natural resources and reduce negative environmental impacts. We need you. We need your neighbors. I need to do more. I need to raise my children to be environmental stewards, too. We don’t need to carry the weight of the world on our individual shoulders, but we each need to do our own small part. If everyone does a little more, collectively we would accomplish a lot more. For example, helping to identify threatening invasive species by reporting your findings is one example of doing "a little more” to help manage invasive species.

Spotted lanternfly is an invasive species. It does not bite or sting. It is not a fly, it is an invasive plant hopper (a true bug in the scientific family memiptera) from Asia. The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014. They feed on plants outdoors and can only survive for about 48 hours without feeding on another plant. The more there are, the more they negatively impact plants. Spotted lanternflies are a pest, and we need foot soldiers for the environment to help manage the spotted lanternfly.

Spotted lanternfly is a serious pest of grapes — the same grapes used to make wine in the Finger Lakes. Up to 400 spotted lanternfly adults per vine have been reported. Feeding by a population this high has been shown to weaken the vine and even cause vine death.

Cornell and the New York Invasive Species Research Institute, with Cornell Cooperative Extension, as well as individual researchers — through close collaboration with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the eight Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management — have helped with surveillance, early detection and eradication, outreach and research.

You can help, too. Learn about it. If you see it, take a picture of it, note the location, and report it. Please report it online at reportSLF.com. Your help is greatly appreciated. Thanks for being a foot soldier for the environment!