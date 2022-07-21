Eco Talk: Stay vigilant for spotted lanternfly this summer

The spotted lanternfly is the common name for a visually interesting insect that continues to create significant concern. First identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, this invasive pest is spreading up and down the East Coast and into the parts of the Midwest.

As we travel this summer, be on the lookout for this hitchhiking pest. I share this caution from experience. I was recently in an area which has had SLF for several years, and could not believe that one dropped onto my car windshield while I was driving through a city street. It was a fourth instar nymph, ready to become an adult.

One of the many challenges in managing SLF are its many life stages, and that it feeds on many different plants. SLF is native to China and parts of several nearby countries. When accidentally introduced to South Korea in 2006, it became a major pest, attacking an estimated 65 different plant species. Of those 65 species, about 25 either grow naturally or are agricultural crops in the U.S.

The SLF has a wide range of host plants from which they suck sap from young stems and leaves. The SLF is a potential threat to several important agricultural crops in New York, such as grapes, apples, peaches and other stone fruits, hops and forest trees. In forests, hardwoods are of particular concern, especially walnut trees.

Spotted lanternfly nymphs are attracted to tree of heaven, an invasive tree native to the SLF’s habitat. Tree of heaven was imported from China in the 1700s as an ornamental tree. It is found along roadsides and forest edges, and on limestone outcroppings, plus it will thrive on land abandoned in urban areas. These trees are flowering now, allowing for easy identification once you know what you are looking for.

Research has shown that SLF prefer and are more prolific when tree of heaven is available as a host plant; however, it is not required for SLF to reproduce. Penn State researchers are finding that SLF lay a higher number of egg masses with tree of heaven present, but other trees, such as black walnut and willow, are a suitable substitute.

While we are all concerned about this invasive pest, be careful of misinformation that may circulating. In hard-hit areas of Pennsylvania, some fell prey to individuals selling ineffective pesticides. The use of circle traps has been effective in capturing SLF nymphs as they often fallout of the tree canopy. The trap will capture them as they attempt to climb back into the tree.

Fortunately, none of the life stages of the SLF bite or sting humans or pets. So far, no known toxins have been found in SLF. Pets, especially dogs, are naturally curious and may ingest things they should not, so there is a possibility your pet could taste one. The safest course of action is to keep pets away from living or dead SLF.

Federal, state and local agencies continue to educate and provide outreach about the SLF to stop establishment of this pest for both economic and environmental reasons. It will be through the vigilance of the public to spot and report any suspected findings to the Division of Plant Industry at (800) 554-4501 or by email to plants@agriclture.ny.gov, or to local Cornell Cooperative Extension offices. More information about SLF can be found at nysipm.cornell.edu/environment/invasive-species-exotic-pests/spotted-lanternfly, which also provides a suggested method for monitoring for SLF.

As previously mentioned, adult SLF hitchhike and will travel on and in different types of vehicles. The adults will fly into commercial trucks while they are being loaded, and into open car windows. I was aware of this behavior when I witnessed an adult fly into my car when the windows were slightly cracked. I was quick to swat the pest and immediately shut the windows.

When not hitchhiking, their normal movement is walking, jumping and flying short distances. Any long-distance movement occurs with materials infested with egg masses. The SLF usually lays eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks; however, any smooth surface like brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood and even dead plants will do.

With increased travel this summer, this pest could easily find its way to the Finger Lakes, resulting in significant impact on the area vineyards. Those employed in this industry are trained to look for this pest everywhere — from cars in parking lots to the grapevines themselves.

Let’s continue to remain vigilant this summer for this unwanted pest that continues to knock at our door.