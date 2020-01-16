Eco Talk: Student essay stresses importance of Owasco Lake watershed

A second way to keep our watersheds clean is to build berms when doing construction or use fencing. One reason our water is being polluted is people just throw there trash on the floor, this trash ends up going to our watersheds. We used to think that the trash in our watersheds would diluted away, but we now know that this is not true. So we need to reduce and recycle this will keep our watersheds clean. Keeping our watersheds clean will help more that than us it will help all animals in the area. Another way to keep our watersheds clean is to make a P.S.A. or a public service announcement this can encourage people to keep our waters clean, but don’t stop there if you go out of your way you can go out on boats and clean waters.