Eco Talk: Student essay stresses importance of Owasco Lake watershed

In past two weeks of Eco Talk, we have featured the essay winners from Conservation Field Days, held at Emerson Park in September. This educational event is sponsored and coordinated by the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Conservation Field Days is open to all sixth grade classes and offers a hands-on experience lead by community members who have an interest and expertise on topics related to the environment.
When the students return to school, they are encouraged to write an essay based on their favorite presentation. These essays were then submitted to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. This week, we are pleased to be able to recognize the honorable mention essay, which is reprinted below.
(Editor’s note: The essay below has been reprinted as submitted.)
"The Most Important Thing that I Learned at Conservation Field Days" by Alex Smith, Mrs. Coppola’s class at Union Springs Middle School
Benjamin Franklin once said, “When the well is dry,we know the worth of water. This shows if we don’t take care of our watersheds we might figure out what it’s like not to have water.
This shows we all live in a watershed. Secondly a watershed could be a pond a lake or even an ocean. Watershed are what most people get t heir water from. Without a watershed it would be very hard to get water. We need to keep these watersheds lean or else we could lose a significant amount of clean water. One way to keep watersheds clean is to recycle plastic and to pick it up if you see any lying around.
A second way to keep our watersheds clean is to build berms when doing construction or use fencing. One reason our water is being polluted is people just throw there trash on the floor, this trash ends up going to our watersheds. We used to think that the trash in our watersheds would diluted away, but we now know that this is not true. So we need to reduce and recycle this will keep our watersheds clean. Keeping our watersheds clean will help more that than us it will help all animals in the area. Another way to keep our watersheds clean is to make a P.S.A. or a public service announcement this can encourage people to keep our waters clean, but don’t stop there if you go out of your way you can go out on boats and clean waters.
Lastly, I had a great time at conservation field days I hope this essay makes people realize how we all live in a watershed, and that we need to keep them clean for everyone’s sake.
Congratulations to Alex for writing this informative essay and sharing this important information related to watersheds.
As this essay points out, we do all live in a watershed. Sometimes the term "watershed" is substituted for drainage basin. It is generally accepted that a watershed is an area of land that collects surface water and drains to lakes, rivers and streams. Watersheds are generally separated by elevation and land characteristics, such as ridges and hills in central New York.
Larger watersheds are divided into smaller watersheds called sub watersheds. For example, Owasco Lake is a watershed, but according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Owasco Lake is part of the Owasco River/Finger Lakes watershed. This watershed is one of 17 watersheds in New York. Many are amazed to learn that Owasco Lake, like most of the Finger Lakes, drains north to Lake Ontario. Plus Owasco Lake is comprised of nine sub watersheds. This is a good reminder that watersheds do not follow county boundaries.
Many actions and materials we use in our daily lives can become a pollutant that can be harmful to plants, animals and humans. Actions you take both at home and even actions taken by your community can impact anyone downstream from you. We all need to work together to protect the many watersheds we live in.
As I drive through the state, I am noticing more signs posted along the roadside indicating that I am entering or leaving a specific watershed. This is a good reminder that we all share and have the potential to impact the quality of water around us. For more information to help keep our watersheds clean, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at dec.ny.gov/lands/25604.html. No one action is too small or simple; they all add up!
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.