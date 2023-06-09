So far this summer, I have not been bothered by any pesky mosquitoes thanks to the unusual dry spell we are experiencing. I believe everything in nature has a purpose and mosquitoes are no exception. They are an excellent source of food for many birds, with the hummingbird being one of the biggest consumers of mosquitoes.

The word "mosquito" is Spanish for "little fly." The female mosquito has a tube-like mouthpart that pierces the skin to consume blood. The amount of blood they withdraw is so small it goes unnoticed; however, the saliva of the mosquito can cause an irritation to the skin. Some people are more allergic than others to the mosquito’s bite.

Some species of mosquitoes can transmit potentially harmful diseases and infections. The state Department of Health website reports that there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home. Several of these species can transmit disease. Eastern equine encephalitis, or “triple E,” is rare but can be serious. Mosquitoes carrying triple E can infect people, horses and other mammals. West Nile virus, first found in New York in 1999, is also transmitted to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There are numerous places where mosquitoes prefer to live and breed. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in or near water, and their offspring "grow up" in water before emerging as adults that fly and bite. Mosquitoes can be controlled by managing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can transmit disease, lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water. Around the home these small amounts of water can be found in flowerpots, birdbaths and even discarded tires.

Once the female mosquito lays her eggs, only seven to 10 days in the standing water are needed for them to hatch and grow into flying, biting, annoying pests. Now is a good time to check your yard for any standing sources of water.

And if you find any waste tires, consider bringing them to the June 10 Cayuga County Residential Tire Collection event.

The "Tire Round-Up" will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m. at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. Pre-registration is no longer required! There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches outside diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches, outside diameter, are $5 each. The tires accepted should be from passenger cars and pickup trucks with or without the rims.

This event is for Cayuga County residents only and there is a limit of 40 tires per household and vehicle. No businesses please! To facilitate the process, please know how many tires you are bringing and have the correct change. This will cut down on time waiting. Those choosing to pay by check may do so with the check payable to Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Volunteers and staff will be on hand to unload the tires and you are asked to bring the tires in fairly clean condition. Please take a few minutes to hose them off prior to delivery. This will allow those unloading to stay clean and dry for as long as possible.

The tire collection is sponsored by Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Nucor-Auburn Bar Mill, Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, and the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program. If you have questions or are a farm or business with more than 40 tires, please contact CCE of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183.

Now is the time to prepare for the proper disposal of unused tires at this event, rather than allowing them to continue to collect water and become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby reducing the chance of being visited by those annoying mosquitoes this summer.

Also, you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, consider using LED flares instead of road flares in your celebration. LED flares are non-combustible, low-cost, waterproof, reusable, and they do not contain hazardous materials like road flares do. Furthermore, the lack of hazardous materials produced by LED flares lends not only to ambient safety, but also to reduce the contamination of the water and soil of the Finger Lakes. This alternative will allow for traditions such as the Ring of Fire to continue, while protecting water quality and the safety of participants.