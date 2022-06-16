Eco Talk: Take advantage of Cayuga County's Tire Round-Up

So far this summer, I have not been bothered by any pesky mosquitoes — yet. I believe everything in nature has a purpose and mosquitoes are no exception. They are an excellent source of food for many birds with everyone’s favorite, the hummingbird, being one of the biggest consumers of mosquitoes.

The word mosquito is Spanish for "little fly." The female mosquito has a tube-like mouthpart, called a proboscis that pierces the skin to consume blood. The amount of blood they withdraw is so small it goes unnoticed; however, the saliva of the mosquito can cause an irritation to the skin. Some people are more allergic than others to the mosquito’s bite.

Some species of mosquitos can transmit potentially harmful diseases and infections. The state Department of Health website reports that there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home. Several of these species can transmit disease. Eastern equine encephalitis, or “triple E,” is rare but can be serious. Mosquitoes carrying triple E can infect people, horses and other mammals. West Nile virus, first found in New York in 1999, is also transmitted to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There are numerous places mosquitoes prefer to live and breed. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in or near water and their offspring "grow up" in water before emerging as adults that fly and bite. Mosquitoes can be controlled by managing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can transmit disease, lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water. Around the home these small amounts of water can be found in flowerpots, birdbaths and even discarded tires.

Once the female mosquito lays her eggs, only seven to 10 days in the standing water are needed for them to hatch and grow into flying, biting, annoying pests. Now is a good time to check your yard for any standing sources of water.

If you find any waste tires, consider bringing them to the June 25 Cayuga County Residential Tire Collection event. The Tire Round-Up runs 8 to 11 a.m. at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Auburn. Pre-registration is no longer required! There is a $1 fee for each tire up to 30 inches outside diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches, outside diameter, are $5 each. The tires accepted should be from passenger cars and pickup trucks with or without the rims.

This event is for Cayuga County residents only and there is a limit of 40 tires per household and vehicle. No businesses please! To facilitate the process, please know how many tires you are bringing and have the correct change. This will cut down on wait time at the event. Those choosing to pay by check may do so with the check payable to Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Volunteers and staff will be on hand to unload the tires and you are asked to bring the tires in fairly clean condition. Please take a few minutes to hose them off prior to delivery. This will allow those unloading to stay clean and dry for as long as possible.

The Cayuga County Residential Tire Round-Up on June 25 is sponsored by Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County (CCE), Nucor - Auburn Bar Mill, Cayuga County Department of Planning & Economic Development and the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program. If you have questions or are a farm or business with more than 40 tires, please contact CCE of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183.

Now is the time to prepare for the proper disposal of unused tires at the June 25 Cayuga County Residential Tire Round-Up rather than allowing them to continue to collect water and become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes; thereby reducing the chance of being visited by those annoying mosquitoes this summer.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

