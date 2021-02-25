Eco Talk: The benefits and economics of cover crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture just released a report, “Cover Crop Trends, Programs, and Practices in the United States,” which found that farmers across the nation are rapidly increasing the use of cover crops. From 2012 to 2017, there was in 50% increase in the acreage planted to cover crops nationally.

Cover crops have some associated costs that were found to limit their adoption, according to the USDA report. These include the extra planting expense of seed, time managing an additional crop that may require adjustment to current cropping plans, and the cost of an additional herbicide or increased tillage to kill the cover crop in order to plant the cash crop. Some cover crops can produce unintended consequences that are often resolved the following year.

Financial incentives and technical assistance from state, federal and private organizations were found useful in encouraging the adoption of cover crops, often offsetting some of the initial costs of adopting this new conservation practice.

The USDA report also found that farmers use a variety of cover crops and have various strategies to manage them. Plus, cover crops were part of an overall plan for improving soil health. In addition, farms using cover crops were more likely to use other conservation practices, such as no-till planting and utilizing a written nutrient management plan.