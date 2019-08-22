The "farm to" movement is not a new concept, as our forefathers grew the food they placed on their tables. Yet the concept of local food has under gone a revival over the last 30 years or so. The main focus of the "farm to" revival is having locally produced foods served in restaurants, school cafeterias and other institutions.
The terms "farm to table" or "farm to fork" seem to cover the overall scope of the "farm to" movement. Those supporting the "farm to table" movement have their reasons for support, which include but are not limited to the freshness and seasonality of locally sourced food (especially this time of year!), providing support for local farms and being able to know and speak with the person who is growing your food.
Those who seek out and appreciate locally grown foods are often referred to as “locavores.” The refocus on local foods began in the late 1980s and is continuing to grow. Many feel this is a sustainable approach to both farming and dining, plus it provides benefits to the local economy and the environment.
When food is purchased locally, the cost of transportation is reduced compared to food that is gown elsewhere and either trucked, railed or flown in. The cost of transportation is added to the price you pay, but also has a cost to the environment in fuel usage and the resulting emissions discharge. Also, many fruits and vegetables loose some of their nutritional value when picked for shipping or while transported. The "farm to" movement strives to use food grown nearby, thus reducing the transportation carbon footprint, and has a positive benefit to the local economy as farmers will spend the money they receive locally.
When I asked several of my co-workers what "farm to table" meant to them, their responses included a "direct relationship" between a farm and a restaurant. In this case, rather than buying from a food distributor or food service, the restaurant owner and/or chef will buy directly from a farm they have developed a relationship with. Surveys show that restaurants in the "farm to" movement strive to develop these relationships so they can purchase fresh ingredients directly from the farmer.
How “local” is defined can vary from one area and even one restaurant to another. I have heard many definitions for the sourcing of local foods to be within the state, or within a certain mile radius or towns surrounding larger cities. The state of Oregon established zoning laws designed to keep the area around the city of Portland and other cities zoned for agriculture. By doing this, Oregon has secured the opportunity for local farms and local foods well into the future.
In the truest sense of "farm to table" or "farm to fork," there are farms that have restaurants as an integral part of the farm. The restaurant features their farm products and purchases other items as locally as possible. This concept, in my mind, is truly farm to table and fork!
Some "farm to table" restaurants may utilize farmers markets, farm and produce stands, local produce auctions and even community supported agriculture (CSAs) as a source for local products. Restaurants that source locally will usually identify the farms they are either working with directly or are sourcing from by using chalk or white boards, noting the farms on their menus or displaying a table tent.
You, too, can be part of the "farm to table" movement by purchasing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and even meats in season from local farmers at farmers markets or farm stands, and preparing them in tasty dishes for the table in your home! Many times the grower will have recipe suggestions for you to try.
Want to try a Seneca County Farm to Table Dinner? Join us on Aug. 29 at the barn at Muranda Cheese Co., just south of Waterloo on Route 96, for a catered dinner featuring ingredients from three Seneca County farms. The cost is $25 per person which includes the tasting of award-winning cheeses from Muranda and a dinner featuring local dairy products, meats and vegetables. Reservations are required prior to Aug. 27 and can be made, along with payment, by visiting senecacountycce.org and clicking on the “Twilight Farm Tours” tab. You can also call Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Now is the time to join with locavores to enjoy and savor all that this bountiful growing season has to offer!