The use of biochar may be new to many of us; however, adding it to soil with the purpose of improving soil fertility has been around for centuries. Revisiting the use of biochar also reflects on its ability to capture excess nutrients and sequester carbon.

Terra preta, or black earth, is found in the Amazon region. These deep black soils were created over 2,000 years ago, a result of the indigenous population’s waste and soil management practices. Terra preta soils have a high carbon content when compared to nearby soils.

Ongoing studies of these soils date back to the late 1800s. One of the key elements of terra preta is now known as biochar. This black carbon is very stable, especially when compared to organic matter formed naturally in soils through decomposition.

Anyone working with soil, whether a backyard gardener or large-scale farmer, is striving to maintain or increase the organic matter in their soil. Organic matter is the stable form of carbon, which contributes to soil health and productivity in many ways. The soil organic matter content in the Finger Lakes region ranges from 3% to 6%; by comparison, terra preta soils can be as high as 13% to 14%.

Dr. Lehmann of Cornell University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences has been researching terra preta and biochar for over a decade. According to Dr. Lehmann, “Never before has evidence been accumulating that demonstrates so convincingly that biochar has very specific and unique properties that make it stand out among organic soil amendments.” A link to his research can be found at css.cornell.edu/faculty/lehmann/research/biochar/biocharmain.html.

According to the International Biochar Institute website (biochar-international.org/biochar), “Biochar is found in soils around the world as a result of vegetation fires and historic soil management practices. Intensive study of biochar-rich dark earths in the Amazon (terra preta), has led to a wider appreciation of biochar’s unique properties as a soil enhancer.”

Biochar is very stable in soil remaining for hundreds to thousands of years. This stability provides a long-term-stable sink for the sequestration of carbon plus the added benefits for crop production, which includes nutrient and soil water management. There is reason to believe that biochar may also benefit soil microbes.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service in November 2022 added Conservation Standard Practice Code 366 “Soil Carbon Amendment,” which includes biochar, to the National Handbook of Conservation Practices. Being listed in the NHCP allows the agency to provide financial assistance to farmers interested in using biochar.

Biochar is made by heating biomass through one of two systems. Pyrolysis is a system where the biomass is heated in the absence of oxygen, and gasification heats biomass with limited oxygen. Depending on which system is used, liquids, gases and solids may be produced, and may be of beneficial use. The liquids generally result in pryolytic oil, or bio-oil, which has a tar-like character. The gas can fuel the biochar system and in some cases can convert to electricity for the grid, while the solids are the biochar.

Not all biochars are the same. The chemical, physical and biological properties are influenced by the type of biomass, also referred to as feedstock, as well as the heating temperatures and other variables. For example, dairy manure as a feedstock produces a different biochar than a biochar made from the waste products from the forest industry. Also, the method of producing the biochar will have an effect on the resulting biochar.

The U.S. Forest Service is utilizing biochar to reduce the waste from the timber industry and after forest fires. The biochar is used to remediate no longer serviceable roads and to help improve soil health, allowing the forest to repel invasive species.

American Farmland Trust, whose mission is to protect farmland, promote environmentally sound farming practices and keep farmers on the land, is looking at biochar in its climate initiative. Biochar is a potential “tool in the soil health and climate-smart toolbox for agriculture,” with more information found at farmland.org/biochar.

Additionally, Dr. Debbie Aller of Cornell University’s Soil Health Program has an in-depth research background in biochar and recently presented at the Soil Science Society of America annual meeting on biochar. To hear her discussion about biochar, a YouTube recording is available on biochar she gave for American Farmland Trust titled, “Biochar: An Introduction and Application to Agricultural Soils.”

While biochar’s benefits may have been overlooked in the past, our need to sequester carbon, improve soil health and capture excess nutrients is bringing it back into the spotlight.