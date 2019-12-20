Many of us are old enough to remember in 1990, when former President Bush announced he would never eat broccoli again. He is not the only adult to leave this really nutritious vegetable uneaten.
Broccoli is native to the Mediterranean region and was grown by the ancient Romans. It was introduced into England around 1720, and later became grown commercially in California. Broccoli is a member of the Brassica family of plants, which includes Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, mustard and turnips, to name a few.
Starting in the mid-1920s, broccoli was widely grown in California, packed in ice and shipped to the eastern states. Today, the U.S. is the largest producer of broccoli, with most of it harvested and sold as fresh produce. California produces 90% of the crop, with an estimated 130,000 acres grown in the U.S. each year. Other states growing broccoli include Texas, Oregon and Arizona. Some of the broccoli in our grocery store is also grown in Mexico.
The Northeast is, however, making strides toward growing this high-value crop having well-known nutritional benefits. Several factors come into play when growing broccoli in the Northeast, as it is a cool season crop. A cool season crop thrives in temperatures below 70 degrees and can survive a light frost. Broccoli is commonly planted in the spring with harvest in July, and a second planting is possible in late summer with harvest in the fall. As a cool season crop, the heat of summer nights, when temperatures remain above 65 degrees, causes the heads (the part we eat) to mature, producing flowers and seeds and making it less tasty.
Why is it that some people really dislike broccoli? It turns out broccoli plants (and other plants, too) produce chemical compounds as a natural defense against insect pests. This distaste for broccoli was studied and it was found that 70% of those participating tasted the bitterness, but the taste was not objectionable. Yet another 20% tasting the broccoli found the taste so bitter they avoid the vegetable at all costs. This taste difference has been linked to one’s genetics, and not simply being a picky eater.
As we continue our efforts to eat local, many are looking for local broccoli to be part of the mix. Yet growing quality broccoli that does not travel from California has some challenges. Weather variability, specifically temperature, is currently a major hurdle to growing more broccoli in the Northeast. The varieties of broccoli available to Northeast vegetable growers were developed for California and are not as adaptable to our hot, humid growing conditions. But hope is on the way!
Since 2010, cooperative research has been underway to develop varieties specifically for our eastern growing conditions. This collective effort has become known as the Eastern Broccoli Project. The goal, when the project started, was to have a $100 million broccoli industry in the eastern U.S. within 10 years. According to Dr. Thomas Bjorkman, of the Cornell University Department of Horticulture and the project's leader, they are on target to hit the goal with two years remaining in the project, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A second challenge is that varieties currently developed for the East Coast look different from California-grown broccoli, which local retail food buyers use as the industry standard. Eastern varieties are lighter in color and have larger flower buds, which make them look different visually. A survey found that the eastern varieties needed to look similar to the western varieties in order to have widespread market appeal; however, there may be interest in selling locally produced eastern broccoli varieties in natural and local foods stores, along with farmers markets.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, New York saw an increase in the number of farms growing broccoli to 535 farms from 290 in 2012. Acreage also increased during this time period from 562 acres to 634, and over 99% of the acres harvested were destined for the fresh market.
Seeds for several eastern varieties are now available to growers, with more coming soon. As you are visiting local produce stands, farmers markets or food stores featuring local foods this spring into summer, ask for locally grown broccoli and give it a try. You may be surprised how good it tastes and you may be willing to ignore the lack of familiar visual appearance.
Remember when buying and eating locally grown foods that you are helping sustain the local economy and reducing the carbon footprint when food, in this case broccoli, is shipped from across the country.