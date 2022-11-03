Eco Talk: The benefits of chestnut, hazelnut trees as climate changes

As concerns for the changing climate are addressed, one possible crop for landowners to consider is nut trees. Native, temperate nut trees can begin mitigating our changing climate and providing resiliency while still planting a marketable crop.

Chestnuts and hazelnuts (also called filberts) appear to be leading the way in New York when considering climate-smart agriculture (climatesmartfarming.org). These two nut species have been growing in New York for thousands of years and are nutritious and very marketable. Both species begin producing nuts at a relatively young age — generally between three and five years after planting. This is a relatively fast return on a long-term crop. The trees, once established, can grow and produce nuts for decades.

Both species require cross-pollination; this is when pollen from one flower pollinates the flower of the same species from another plant. Cross-pollination can occur by the wind and insect pollinators. To ensure cross-pollination and maximum nut yield, it is suggested to have at least two trees of the same species planted within 100 feet or less of each other. This should allow for the nut trees to cross-pollinate and produce nuts. Hazelnut trees flower in March, making them somewhat dependent on weather and susceptible to late spring freezes similar to some other fruit trees.

Both tree species grow in full sun. Chestnuts need about six hours of sun for nut production, while hazelnuts need at least four hours of direct sunlight for good nut production. Some chestnut tree varieties can reach a height of 60 feet and will shade out other tree species, while hazelnut trees can reach a height of approximately 25 feet. Chestnut trees are considered mature between 15 and 20 years, with a single tree producing between 50 and 100 pounds. A hazelnut tree can produce up to 25 pounds of nuts a year when mature.

Both chestnut and hazelnut flowers will attract pollinating insects such as the honeybee. The flowers of chestnuts are strongly scented and attract numerous insect visitors, including many species of solitary bees (bumblebees), butterflies, flower flies and some beetles. Bees will collect pollen from all nut trees when they are flowering, with hazelnut trees attractive to bees as they flower in March when other flowers producing pollen could be limited.

If planting a nut orchard or adding nut trees to your landscape, protecting young trees for the first few years from deer and even rodents is necessary for their successful establishment. There is a variety of methods to protect the trees from both browsing and rubbing. Once bark is damaged on any tree species, that tree’s ability to withstand other stresses is reduced. Many people fail to realize that the tree’s vascular system (the tree’s internal plumbing) carrying nutrients up and waste back down is found just underneath the bark, and is very delicate.

Both chestnuts and hazelnuts have high nutritional value for both animals and humans. Deer reportedly seek chestnuts as a food source in the fall for the energy needed during the fall mating season, and to prepare for winter when food sources tend to be harder to find. In addition to deer, chestnuts are also favorites of squirrels, chipmunks and wild turkeys. Hazelnuts also have a high nutritional value and are more nutritious than acorns and beechnuts. Hazelnuts also are eaten by deer, squirrels, foxes, northern bobwhite, ruffed grouse, wild turkey, woodpeckers and pheasants.

American chestnuts were quite widespread but declined in the 1800s due to a disease, yet you can still find them if you know what to look for. American chestnut leaves are generally long and slender, with a “V” at the leaf base. Chinese chestnuts have a wider leaf, and they are often shiny. Chinese chestnut leaves have a “U” shape at the leaf base.

Be cautious not to confuse horse chestnuts with edible chestnuts, as they can look similar. Horse chestnuts can be toxic and are distinguished from edible chestnuts by the lack of a point at the end of the nut. Edible chestnuts have a point, while the inedible horse chestnut is smooth with no point.

If interested in learning more about growing nut trees for production, to add to silvopasture or for the commercial industry, join Dr. Samantha Bosco, agroforesty and Nut Cropping Program planner, at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, for a webinar. Registration is required at cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qh7GxtRMQwmu3P7ZvZkycw.

Additional information about growing nut trees is available through the New York Nut Growers Association at nysnga.org.