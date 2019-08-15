I suspect you may agree with me that mowing the lawn this summer has become a chore. Given the frequent rain events, most lawns have not gone through a dormant period, which usually gives us a break from mowing.
Have you ever considered that our concept of a lawn is unnatural? Lawns are generally defined as an open area of closely mowed grass associated with a house, garden or park. References to lawns date back to the 1600s, when livestock grazed the land. Current lawn care standards seem to have developed after World War II as suburbs were built. Reportedly, when Levittown was constructed, each of the 17,000-plus homes had its own lawn.
The idea of the perfect lawn has further evolved into the need for it to be made up of grasses only. Plus, the species of grasses used in present-day lawns were originally imported. The new species out-competed and replaced native vegetation.
Rather than striving for the perfect lawn, let’s consider the benefits of a lawn with a few weeds sprinkled in! Some common weeds that we often strive to eliminate from the lawn may include white clover, henbit, ground ivy and dandelions.
Interestingly, white clover is a legume and considered by some as a companion crop for lawn grasses, as it provides nitrogen. Perhaps there are some other benefits to have a few other weeds? Weeds can also give you a clue as to what might be preventing the grasses from thriving.
Dandelions, white clover and other broad-leaf weeds are often the target of lawn perfectionists. Yet broad-leaf weeds are fairly easy to control when correct lawn care practices are followed. First, we need to accept that it is OK to have a few weeds in the lawn. Given the current emphasis for water quality, we should not be striving to have perfectly manicured lawns, especially if you are near a water body such as a lake or tributary, where runoff potential is high. The picture-perfect lawn is too costly to maintain for environmental and economic reasons.
There are some simple and non-pesticide measures to control most broad-leaf weeds that focus on good cultural practices. The first is to mow no less than 2.5 inches high and preferably at 3 to 3.5 inches. Mow frequently to only remove 1/3 of the leaf blade. Remember that during dry spells and drought, a healthy lawn will naturally go dormant. While it looks like it is dead, the individual plants are saving energy and watering is not necessary. A healthy lawn will green up once cooler temperatures and rain arrive. Finally, if you decide to fertilize, do so with the right rate and at the right time to create strong plants and a dense lawn to out-compete weeds. Believe it or not, over-fertilization can encourage weed growth.
If you have been overrun with dandelions and broad-leaf weeds, the best time to control them is in the fall. Plants start storing root reserves about mid-September through November, making them more susceptible to any herbicide. When applied at the right time, the herbicide enters the plant, travels to the root with the food reserves and kills the plant completely.
If you choose to not use a weed killer, Cornell University has a publication, “Lawn Care Without Pesticides,” which can be found at hdl.handle.net/1813/43857. The National Gardening Association has a website of common garden weeds, which can be found at garden.org/learn/articles/view/2395.
In 2005, it was estimated that approximately 900,000 acres were devoted to lawns in New York state, accounting for about 75% of the managed turf grass in the state. So what you and your neighbors do collectively to manage your lawns really does make a difference to the environment. A properly maintained lawn, even with a few weeds, can be an environmental asset; yet a poorly maintained lawn, whether from neglect, poor management or the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides can be an environmental liability.
If you are interested in controlling weeds in your lawn with a herbicide, be sure to read the label of any herbicide you choose and carefully follow the directions. Remember that the label is the law; again, read and follow the directions. For assistance with lawn care questions, Cayuga County master gardener volunteers are available from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through the end of September. They can be reached by calling (315) 255-1183 ext. 228 or stopping by the educator center located at 248 Grant Ave., Auburn.