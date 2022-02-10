Eco Talk: The benefits of raising pheasant chicks

As a young girl, I remember hearing a male ring-necked pheasant call for a mate, and asking my father who was strangling a cat! He patiently explained it was a ring necked pheasant and we quietly waited in the backyard for the pheasant to appear. When he did, what a sight to behold.

Still today I enjoy seeing these magnificent birds picking grit along the side of a rural road or working their way through a harvested corn field. Both male and female pheasants add character to our open landscape and remind me of the importance of conserving natural habitats.

The male pheasant has an unmistakable dark iridescent green head and deep red color surrounding the eyes, a striking white circular ring along its long neck and a deep maroon coat of feathers on its chest. The remainder of the male’s body contains orange and brown feathers with a very distinctive tail that, when open, will reveal a dark barring pattern. These feathers, over time, have been prized for women’s hats.

The female ring-necked pheasant, like most female birds, has more neutral coloration and is covered with different shades of brown feathers. This brown coloring provides camouflage necessary to help protect her from predators. Young pheasant chicks are also brownish in color for protection.

While it seems like pheasants should be native to the United States, they were introduced to North America from Asia in the late 1800s as a game bird for hunting. Their preferred habitat includes pastures, farmland and hedgerows. Over time, their habit has been declining, resulting in a decreased population of pheasants.

Until 1999, with the adoption of “A Ten Year Management Plan for Ring-necked Pheasants in New York” by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, pheasants were raised and released with limited success. The 1999 plan allows for annual distribution of day-old pheasant chicks and for improving habitat.

Cayuga County has many sites suitable for releasing pheasants, including northern Montezuma, the Cayuga-Tompkins Cooperative Hunting Area, Bear Swamp State Forest and Sterling Nature Center. Ideally, pheasants raised through the DEC’s day-old chick program should be released on lands that have public access.

Starting in the 1940s, 4-H youth were reimbursed for raising and releasing day-old pheasant chicks. In the late 1960s the reimbursement was stopped, but 4-H and some sportsmen’s clubs underwrote the cost. Today, applications are made to DEC to raise the chicks for release. Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth program is in the process of accepting orders.

The rearing of pheasant chicks has many benefits for youth. The experience helps to promote reasonability and can provide a unique educational opportunity. In addition, participants can gain wildlife management skills by rearing and then releasing pheasants into the correct habitat. Pheasants are not woodland birds; they prefer to nest and roost in grassy areas located near the edges of farm fields. This habitat provides the birds with cover while nearby farms fields provide a source of food.

Currently, the DEC is partnering with Cayuga County CCE to offer youth and landowners the opportunity to raise and release day-old pheasant chicks. Anyone interested this opportunity can call Cayuga County CCE at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876 to place an order. You can also place an order through Cayuga CCE’s website at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/cayugapheasants2022_205, which is also located under the "Upcoming Events" tab by scrolling down to "4-H events."

All orders must be placed by noon March 21; there is a minimum of 15 chicks per order. There is no charge for the chicks, and they are scheduled to arrive mid-May. They need to be picked up the day they arrive, as they need to be feed and watered. Additionally, participants must have an appropriate brooding facility and outdoor rearing pen.

Day-old pheasant chicks need to be raised for release at a minimum of eight weeks or older, but no later than the end of hunting season. The release at eight weeks provides an opportunity to see the birds through the summer. More information can be found in the DEC’s pheasant rearing guide at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/dayoldchicks.pdf.

The rearing and release of the day-old pheasant chicks is not only an educational tool for youth, but also provides fall hunting opportunities and increases the chances for everyone to receive the enjoyment of seeing and hearing them.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

