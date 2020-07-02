Eco Talk: The crucial role of the dung beetle

How dung beetles manage and utilize the manure places them into one of three categories. They are considered to be dwellers, rollers or tunnelers. Beetles in each category have specialized body parts that enable them to manage the manure to their benefit. The majority of dung beetles found in New York are dwellers, yet all species can coexist. Dung beetles also give the added benefit of competing with flies that bother and can be a pest to livestock for the manure.

Both the tunneler and dweller species quickly and effectively recycle manure into the soil, while rollers are less effective. Yet when all are working together on the same manure pat, it disappears within 36 to 48 hours. This is important for fly and parasite control on pastures, as dung beetles compete with face and horn flies and gastrointestinal parasites for the manure in the cowpats. By removing and consuming the manure, the dung beetles eliminate the necessary resources for flies and parasites to develop.

When walking through a pasture, one can observe dung beetle activity by the many holes seen in the top of a cowpat. Dung beetles create these holes, and you may see the actual beetles scurrying around, especially if you flip a cowpat over.