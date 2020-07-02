Eco Talk: The crucial role of the dung beetle

Is it possible that a beetle could be helping improve soil health and protect water quality? I have heard about dung beetles, but never really gave them much thought or realized what I was looking at when walking pastures over the years until a recent Zoom presentation discussed them.
Dung beetles, as their name implies, are beetles that feed on animal feces (manure) and are important insects for the ecology of pastures, plus they lead to improved soil health. These beetles will actually move manure into the soil, resulting in increased organic matter and water infiltration, improved soil structure and more plant nutrients for pasture growth.
These industrious creatures can move significant amounts of manure into the soil. Depending on conditions, they can move manure deposited by the animal overnight or within days. In central New York the majority of beef cow/calf and stocker operations rely on pastures to raise their animals. Plus, with increased interest in finishing beef on grass, along with some dairy farms shifting to grass, there is renewed interest in dung beetles and their role in supporting a healthy pasture.
There have been 75 and up to 90 different species of dung beetles identified in North America. These beetles are attracted by the smell of fresh manure and sometimes can find a new cowpat within seconds. Adult dung beetles have wings and can fly. Depending on the species of dung beetles some will fly at night, while others fly day or night and others fly only during the day. Researchers have also noted that certain species of dung beetles prefer manure from specific animal species.
How dung beetles manage and utilize the manure places them into one of three categories. They are considered to be dwellers, rollers or tunnelers. Beetles in each category have specialized body parts that enable them to manage the manure to their benefit. The majority of dung beetles found in New York are dwellers, yet all species can coexist. Dung beetles also give the added benefit of competing with flies that bother and can be a pest to livestock for the manure.
Both the tunneler and dweller species quickly and effectively recycle manure into the soil, while rollers are less effective. Yet when all are working together on the same manure pat, it disappears within 36 to 48 hours. This is important for fly and parasite control on pastures, as dung beetles compete with face and horn flies and gastrointestinal parasites for the manure in the cowpats. By removing and consuming the manure, the dung beetles eliminate the necessary resources for flies and parasites to develop.
When walking through a pasture, one can observe dung beetle activity by the many holes seen in the top of a cowpat. Dung beetles create these holes, and you may see the actual beetles scurrying around, especially if you flip a cowpat over.
One way to tell if a good population of dung beetles is present is to inspect and monitor a few new cowpats in the pasture. If they are not incorporated or spread out within two days, you may have a low population.
In 2006, a survey evaluated dung beetle populations on two different farms; one was an organic farm and the other a conventional farm. Over the season, data showed that the population of dung beetles were similar between the two farms, but the species were a little different. It was also noted that a dung beetle species previously introduced into the state of Florida is moving around and has found its way into New York. This new species is also effective at moving manure into the soil, and seems to be coexisting with other dung beetle species already established in that pasture.
There are some best management practices that farmers can implement to enhance dung beetle populations in pastures, which are outlined along with more background on dung beetles available on Seneca County CCE’s website at senecacountycce.org. Also, the link to the Zoom recording is on the website as well.
The next time I walk in some pastures I will be looking for evidence of dung beetle activity now that I am better informed of their quiet yet effective methods of protecting water quality and improving soil health.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
