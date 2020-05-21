Eco Talk: The differences between moles and voles

Meadow voles are the most abundant vole species found throughout New York and are common in grassy areas, including lawns. They are dark brown with a grayish belly and can be 5 inches long. How do you know if you have meadow voles? Besides actually seeing them (or receiving one in a display of cat love), they create runways through the turf that are most visible right after snow melt. Also, they will girdle woody plants by chewing the bark off, and chew on green vegetation. You may also see their burrow openings in the ground.

Once you see a mole, you realize how distinctive they are. Their broad feet are well adapted for digging, plus everything about this animal is a clue that it lives underground. Moles have no external ears that can get caught as they move through their tunnels. Their dark, shiny fur has no grain, allowing them to move forwards and backwards with equal ease. Their eyes are quite small, so you would need to catch a mole to get close enough to see them.

These mammals are not rodents, but are considered to be insectivores. They spend the majority of their lives alone, moving through their underground tunnels searching for their favorite food: earthworms and insect larvae. They do not eat vegetation, although they will line their nests with grass.