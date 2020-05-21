Eco Talk: The differences between moles and voles

The other day for the first time, my cat brought home a gift and left it by the backdoor. While it was much appreciated, we had a family discussion about whether the gift was a mole or a vole.
First, I do want to recognize that cats are predators and can cause great devastation to outdoor wildlife, especially the bird population. I have not been able to keep this cat indoors, as he was raised outside until he came to us as a young cat. It has been my hope that he would enjoy an indoor life, but his instinct has not permitted this.
So, back to identifying our gift! Both moles and voles are small mammals that are frequently confused with each other. Both create tunnels; however, they are different creatures and, depending on the circumstance, each could be considered a pest.
Voles are observed above-ground more often than the elusive mole. Voles can been seen darting through lawns during the day (or your cat might bring them home). They are active year-round both during the day and at night, and use thick ground cover for protection. These small rodents are herbivores, eating almost exclusively plants. At first glance you might confuse them with mice, but their body is compact and they have a much shorter tail. Unlike mice, voles are well adapted for digging.
Voles often have several litters of young per year. Their populations will fluctuate; sometimes they are quite abundant, while at other times it takes a keen eye to know they are present.
Meadow voles are the most abundant vole species found throughout New York and are common in grassy areas, including lawns. They are dark brown with a grayish belly and can be 5 inches long. How do you know if you have meadow voles? Besides actually seeing them (or receiving one in a display of cat love), they create runways through the turf that are most visible right after snow melt. Also, they will girdle woody plants by chewing the bark off, and chew on green vegetation. You may also see their burrow openings in the ground.
Once you see a mole, you realize how distinctive they are. Their broad feet are well adapted for digging, plus everything about this animal is a clue that it lives underground. Moles have no external ears that can get caught as they move through their tunnels. Their dark, shiny fur has no grain, allowing them to move forwards and backwards with equal ease. Their eyes are quite small, so you would need to catch a mole to get close enough to see them.
These mammals are not rodents, but are considered to be insectivores. They spend the majority of their lives alone, moving through their underground tunnels searching for their favorite food: earthworms and insect larvae. They do not eat vegetation, although they will line their nests with grass.
Moles are also active year-round both during both the day and at night. They create grass-lined nests in burrows 1.5 to 2 feet below the surface, often under something solid such as tree roots, sidewalks and buildings. Litters of four or five pups are born in the spring. The young mature quickly and become independent within one month. When you find low ridges or mounds of dirt with no entry holes in your lawn that flatten when stepped on, you have a good indication that you might have a mole.
There are several species of moles in New York; however, the star-nosed mole is commonly found throughout the state. They prefer low, wet ground near water and can measure up to 5 inches long. Their most striking characteristic is the fleshy projections surrounding their noses, resembling a star. More than their noses separate them from other mole species. They are more sociable than other moles plus they tend to have larger litters, and star-nosed moles can swim.
Knowing whether you have moles or voles is an important first step in deciding what to do about them. All mole and vole species in New York are classified as unprotected; so you can take steps to control them. For more information on both these mammals, including integrated pest management strategies for their control should voles chew the bark off your ornamental shrubs or moles turn parts of your lawn upside down, call Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteer Program.
And in case you are still wondering: The gift from the cat was a vole!
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
