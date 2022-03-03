Eco Talk: The importance of National Ag Day

I don’t think it is a surprise to anyone that I support agriculture and our farmers, so I am hopeful that you will join me and others to celebrate National Ag Day on March 22. This annual March event provides all associated with agriculture an opportunity to celebrate the bounty that American agriculture provides us.

National Ag Day (agday.org) began in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America. The ACA believes that every American should understand how food and fiber are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable food and fiber products; value the role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and acknowledge the diverse career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

To fully understand the value of agriculture in our daily lives, everyone is encouraged to increase their understanding of agriculture through ag literacy. Being better informed and increasing our knowledge of agriculture and nutrition allows us to make better choices about our diets and health.

Ag literacy should begin in early grade school and continue through high school. Agriculture is too important to be taught to only those interested in pursuing a career. To be literate in agriculture, one needs an understanding of its history as well as the economic contribution it makes to our communities.

During Agricultural Literacy Week, a book is chosen to be read by volunteers throughout the state in elementary classrooms with a focus on second graders. This year the week is March 21-25. The book chosen is titled "Farmer Will Allen and the Growing Table" by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, with art by Eric-Shabazz Larkin. This book allows students to learn about community gardens and inspire them to build communities through food, even if they only have a pot on their porch to cultivate. For students at home, consider going to your county’s 4-H program located on the county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension website to learn more about this book.

My first encounter with National Ag Day was in 1976 at the University of Delaware, where I was an undergraduate student. The ag college held a farm animal walk through on the campus’s main mall. Even then there were people who had never seen a live cow or sheep. From there, it quickly evolved to hosting a National Ag Day fair experience at the ag college, and has grown to a significant event with plant sales and tours of the university’s farm facilities.

There are an estimated 3.75 million Americans employed full- and part-time in agriculture, which also includes forestry and fishing. If food-related industries were added in, the number increases to one in 12 U.S. jobs dependent on agriculture.

The career opportunities that exist under the umbrella of agriculture are varied and include on-farm production; agribusiness marketing and management; agricultural research and engineering; food science; processing and retail; agricultural lending and banking; agricultural education; landscape architecture, including urban planning; and even energy. While many people still think of agriculture as using a pitchfork and shovel, many of today’s careers require advanced college degrees, even for on-farm positions.

Many find it hard to believe that agriculture provides almost everything we eat and even wear every day. As the world population increases, there will be an even greater demand for food and fiber. U.S. farmers are up to the challenge to meet this demand given the continuing innovations and efficiencies in production of food and fiber.

Several generations ago most Americans were directly connected to agriculture or had a relative that was. Today, society is so accustomed to getting whatever they need from the grocery store or restaurant that they do not know or care how their food is being produced.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many took time to learn more about how food is produced and seek local sources, which can include seasonal farmers markets, local farm stands, purchasing directly from a farmer or using a CSA (community-supported agriculture).

Remember, when you buy local, your money stays locally and supports the local economy, plus fresh local foods are shown to have more nutrients than food that is shipped long distances. Additionally, when those "food miles" are reduced, the carbon footprint from your food, and therefore the environmental impact from transportation, is also reduced.

Please consider joining me on March 22 to celebrate National Ag Day and thank a farmer — but not with your mouth full.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0